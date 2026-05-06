As previewed in our recent blog posts (here and here), the DEA application portal for expedited registration of medical marijuana dispensaries is now open and businesses are currently able to submit applications.

The quick activation of the portal is consistent with DOJ’s April 23, 2026 Final Order and Final Rule published in the Federal Register on April 28, 2026, which rescheduled medical cannabis subject to a state license and previewed a 60-day window in which medical cannabis facilities could apply for DEA registration. The April 28, 2026 Order further states that companies that submit within this 60-day time frame will receive a response within six months and may continue operations during the pendency of the application. The 60-day window is scheduled to close on June 26, 2026. It is currently unknown how long the process might take after June 26 or if the process may change.

The instructions for the online application describe, in granular detail, the information that businesses will be required to submit as part of the application. The instructions categorize this required information into seven discrete sections as follows: Section 1: Personal/Business Information, Section 2: Activity, Section 3: State License(s), Section 4: Liability Questions, Section 5: Compliance Information, Section 6: Payment, and Section 7: Submission. An application must be filed for each medical dispensary location.

Below, we highlight key elements and questions within each section, which interested applicants should carefully review with counsel before completing and submitting.

Our cannabis team is tracking all relevant developments related to the expedited DEA registration process and forthcoming hearing on the rescheduling of all marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III (scheduled to commence on June 29, 2026).

Please also note that the DEA application form for expedited registration of medical marijuana manufacturing and distribution businesses is not yet available.

DEA Registration has likely benefits including:

Potential access to Export Licenses

Interstate commerce if and when permitted by federal and/or state law

As a necessary compliance measure for banking, exchange listing, current or future credit facilities, and/or mergers and acquisitions

Please reach out to our team if you are evaluating whether DEA registration might be appropriate or beneficial for your business, and if you would like a consultation on specific questions and SOP review. Below are some key highlights of the registration application and portal:

Section 1: Personal/Business Information

This section requires the submission of biographical and contact information for the applicant and primary contact. Among other things, potential applicants should note the form asks for:

Disclosure of ownership changes in the past 12 months

Disclosure of other DEA registrations held by the entity or past experience handling controlled substances

Section 2: Activity

This section requires the applicant to disclose whether it will be handling/dispensing medical marijuana AND whether it will be handling/dispensing recreational marijuana.

Section 3: State License(s)

This section requires the disclosure of state medical marijuana license information (license number, state, and expiration date).

Section 4: Liability Questions

This section requires the applicant to answer five specific questions related to criminal history, federal controlled substances licensure history, and professional licensure history, with the following in particular catching our attention:

Has anyone who will be involved in the ownership or operation of the firm previously manufactured, distributed, and/or dispensed any controlled substance without a DEA registration authorizing such activity?

Section 5: Compliance Information

This section requires the applicant to identify and describe its existing state compliance apparatus including, among other things:

Identification of medical marijuana suppliers (name and DEA registration numbers)

Disclosure of whether the applicant anticipates packaging or relabeling marijuana products

Indication of whether the applicant has standard operating procedures for any of the following activities: Ordering Receiving Inventories Storage of Marijuana Security Dispensing (including delivery services) Distributing Destruction/Disposal Theft/Loss Reporting Due Diligence (including supplier/patient/practitioner verification) Corresponding Responsibility Maintenance of Records

Identification of each individual that will have access to controlled substances, including disclosure of biographical details, SSN, DEA registration numbers (if applicable) and criminal history for each individual.

Indication whether the following security measures are present at the location for which DEA registration is sought: Vault Safe Secure storage room Other secure storage Access controls for premises (key/fob/keycard/passcode, etc.) Alarm system Onsite security personnel



Section 6: Payment

This section requires the applicant to submit payment of the $794.00 annual application fee through PayPal. No other forms of payment are permitted.

Section 7: Submission

This final section allows the applicant to confirm the information entered on the application, make corrections if needed, and electronically submit the application.