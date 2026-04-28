DOJ’s April 2026 Cannabis Order: What It Does And What It Does Not Do

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a final order moving certain marijuana products to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, creating a new federal registration framework for state-licensed medical marijuana operators while leaving adult-use cannabis unaffected. This development introduces significant changes to regulatory requirements, tax treatment under Section 280E, and international market access, though implementation details and potential legal challenges remain to be resolved.

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This morning, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a final order, effective April 22, 2026, placing Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug products containing marijuana, as well as marijuana covered by a state-issued medical marijuana license, into Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The development is meaningful for industry participants. It is not transformative. As with prior federal actions in this space, the practical impact depends heavily on the details and on what comes next.

The Legal Mechanism

The order bypasses the ordinary notice-and-comment rulemaking process. Under 21 U.S.C. 811(d)(1), when control of a substance is required by U.S. obligations under international treaties in effect on October 27, 1970, including the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, the Attorney General may issue a scheduling order without the findings or procedures otherwise required by 21 U.S.C. 811(a) and (b), and without the notice-and-comment requirements of 5 U.S.C. 553. Although an HHS recommendation for Schedule III placement was provided in August 2023, the Acting Attorney General was not required to seek or follow it. He chose to align with it as a matter of discretion. We previously discussed this possible procedural mechanism here.

What Has Actually Changed

The order applies to marijuana as listed in 21 CFR 1308.11(d)(23), marijuana extracts as defined in 21 CFR 1308.11(d)(58), and naturally occurring delta-9-THC derived from the marijuana plant, to the extent any of these are included in an FDA-approved drug product or are subject to a state-issued medical marijuana license. The two covered categories carry distinct consequences.

For FDA-approved products, the rescheduling eases requirements governing prescribing, distribution, research, and recordkeeping, effective immediately. Entities that transfer marijuana to patients must register with U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) as practitioners under 21 U.S.C. 823(g).

For state-licensed medical marijuana operators, the change is more far-reaching. The Attorney General found that state regulatory systems demonstrate a sustained capacity to achieve the public-interest objectives underlying the CSA’s registration framework, and concluded that incorporating those systems into the federal registration framework represents the most effective and efficient means of achieving the CSA’s objectives.

The Registration Framework for State Licensees

Amendments to 21 CFR Part 1301 establish an expedited registration process under which state-licensed operators may submit existing state credentials as conclusive evidence of state-law authorization. The Administrator must grant registration unless doing so would be inconsistent with the public interest under 21 U.S.C. 823 or with the requirements of the Single Convention. Applications submitted within 60 days of publication must be processed within six months, and early applicants may operate under their state license during the pendency of review. Registration automatically suspends upon suspension, revocation, or expiration of the underlying state license. State-law labeling, packaging, disposal, and physical-security requirements may be used in lieu of the otherwise-applicable federal requirements, subject to inclusion of the statutory warning label required by 21 U.S.C. 825(c).

The DEA Purchase-and-Resale Mechanism

To satisfy Article 23 of the Single Convention, which requires a government agency to serve as the exclusive purchaser of cannabis production, the rule establishes a nominal-price purchase-and-resale mechanism under 21 CFR 1318.06(a). Registered manufacturers must establish a nominal price for their crops; U. S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) purchases them at that price and resells them back to the same entity at the same price plus an administrative fee. Manufacturers must store crops in a facility to which DEA maintains access until the transaction is complete. How this will function in practice for large multi-site cultivators will require careful analysis.

Import and Export

This order amends 21 CFR 1312.30 to add FDA-approved marijuana products and state-licensed medical marijuana to the list of nonnarcotic Schedule III through V controlled substances subject to the import and export permit requirement. DEA-registered operators will be eligible to apply for import and export permits, opening access to international markets for the first time.

What Remains in Schedule I

Adult-use cannabis is entirely unaffected by this order. Any marijuana not covered by a state medical marijuana license or an FDA approval remains in Schedule I. Synthetically derived THC, including delta-10-THC, remains in Schedule I. Hemp as defined in 7 U.S.C. 16390 is unaffected. A separate DEA administrative law hearing will address the rescheduling of adult-use and other unscheduled marijuana, and that proceeding will determine whether all marijuana ultimately moves to Schedule III.

280E: Real but Complicated Relief

Because Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code, 26 U.S.C. 280E, applies only to trafficking in Schedule I or II controlled substances, state-licensed medical marijuana operators will no longer be subject to its deduction disallowance. The order also encourages the Secretary of the Treasury to consider providing retrospective relief for prior taxable years, though that recommendation carries no legal force. Nothing in the rule constitutes a determination of tax liability, and operators should consult tax counsel. Operators in dual-license states where medical and adult-use activities are commingled will face difficult questions about whether they can achieve sufficient separation to qualify, and those who cannot may remain subject to Section 280E on their blended operations.

Litigation Risk

DEA included an express severability clause, stating that if any provision of the order is declared invalid or stayed, the remaining provisions shall remain in effect. The Attorney General’s authority to reschedule under 21 U.S.C. 811(d)(1) rests on a clear statutory foundation, but the authority to amend detailed operational and registration regulations under that same provision is more novel and may attract legal challenge.

The Big Picture

The DOJ’s order goes further than many expected. It creates a functioning federal framework for state-licensed medical marijuana operators, grounded in cooperative federalism and international treaty compliance, while leaving adult-use cannabis untouched and reserving that question for a separate proceeding. For medical operators, the combination of a viable federal registration pathway, reduced regulatory burden, potential Section 280E relief, and access to international markets represents a genuine change in the legal landscape. Implementation will be complex, litigation is likely, and the broader question of where all marijuana belongs under federal law remains open.

The announcement is best understood as a significant step in a longer process rather than a defining resolution, and the next phase, including the upcoming administrative hearing, the 60-day registration window, and anticipated legal challenges, will be equally important to watch.

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