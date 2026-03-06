The Week In Weed: February 27, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, two cannabis stories have grabbed our attention. First, we have an update on all things Florida. Secondly, a federal bill was introduced that would delay the criminalization of hemp. And finally, it turns out, marijuana does give you the munchies.

FLORIDA

The marijuana ballot question made its way to the state's Supreme Court this week. Smart & Safe Florida (the group backing legalization) filed an emergency appeal, asking the court to reinstate 71,000 signatures that were invalidated by state election officials. The motion was granted by the court, and the government's response is due March 2.

Legalization proponents would be happy to see the court rule in their favor obviously, but not only so they can proceed with the 2026 election. A new law prevents signatures gathered for the 2026 ballot from being carried over to the 2028 ballot. Which means the collection process must start all over again from 0. I'm sure I'm not the only one to be reminded of Sisyphus and his boulder.

HEMP CRIMINALIZATION

Federal criminalization of hemp is controversial, to say the least. Some lawmakers are strongly opposed, while others support the measure. It's "think of the jobs" vs. "think of the children." The U.S. House Agriculture Committee is set to consider an amendment to the Farm Bill next week that would delay implementation of the ban on hemp for one year. Because when you can't reach a decision, sometimes you just need more time.

AND FINALLY

Pot gives you the munchies. Everyone has accepted this as true for years, but now we have scientific evidence to back it up! A study conducted by researchers at the University of Calgary and Washington State University has established that "Cannabis produces acute hyperphagia in humans and rodents via increased reward valuation for, and motivation to, acquire food." In other words, you smoke weed, you want Doritos.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.