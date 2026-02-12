The Week In Weed: February 6, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have news from Florida on their ballot initiative. We check in on Oklahoma, where the governor speaks out against medical marijuana. In Pennsylvania, the governor wants legal adult-use. And finally, Sen. Gillibrand has an idea about how to get the President interested in legalization.

FLORIDA

So where do things stand in Florida? Will adult-use be on the ballot yet again? The answer depends on who you ask. The Department of State says NO. Smart & Safe Florida did not gather enough valid signatures to place the measure before voters this year, and that's the end of it. They are so certain of their position, the Attorney General asked the state's Supreme Court to dismiss a case they had filed to investigate the initiative. Supporters of the measure, on the other hand, argue that the answer is POSSIBLY. They claim that the Department's report of their death is greatly exaggerated, and when all the signatures are counted, they will have enough to make it on the ballot. As always, further bulletins as events warrant.

OKLAHOMA

For supporters of medical marijuana use, all is not okay in Oklahoma. Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has asked the state legislature to send a ballot initiative to the voters to eliminate legal medical cannabis in the state. It's hard to say how the voters will react to this idea, assuming they have a chance to weigh in. They legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but rejected an adult-use ballot initiative in 2023. Although several other states are considering measures that would roll back adult-use, this is the first one that would recriminalize cannabis entirely. Is that a bridge too far? Stay turned...

PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania's Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) is moving in the opposite direction. In his recent address to the state legislature, Shapiro called for comprehensive cannabis reform. And the Governor would like legislators to act NOW. He's looking to implement the law by July 1, with sales to begin January 1, 2027. No grass growing under his feet!

AND FINALLY

One of the long-standing frustrations that cannabis supporters have is the lack of Presidential leadership regarding federal legalization. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has a suggestion for how to get the current President on board.

"Offer him a cannabis license for New York so that he can make a ton of money, and then he will be for this industry."

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.