Federal Cannabis Law And Policy In 2026: Watch The Webinar Replay

U.S. federal cannabis law is at a pivotal moment heading into 2026. In a January 15th webinar, attorneys Jason Adelstone and Vince Sliwoski examined two major federal developments that are poised to reshape the industry: the Executive Order directing the rescheduling of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act, and new Congressional legislation redefining "hemp," effective later this year.

Marijuana rescheduling from Schedule I to Schedule III could have far-reaching implications for state-licensed cannabis businesses, including potential relief from IRC Section 280E, expanded research opportunities, and shifts in how regulators and service providers approach the industry. At the same time, rescheduling raises important questions about implementation, agency rulemaking, and state-level responses.

On the hemp side, Congress's move to redefine "hemp" threatens to eliminate many intoxicating hemp products currently on the market. While the law is significant, uncertainty remains around enforcement, future regulations, and possible legal challenges—making 2026 a critical year for hemp companies to reassess risk and compliance strategies.

The webinar focused on what these changes mean in practice, where uncertainty remains, and how businesses and stakeholders can prepare as federal policy continues to evolve. Jason and Vince answered many audience questions during the hour. Enjoy!

Watch the webinar replay here