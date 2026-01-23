New Jersey Enacts Comprehensive Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Product Framework: What Businesses Need To Know

On January 12, Governor Phil Murphy signed S4509 into law, ushering in a sweeping regulatory framework for hemp-derived cannabinoid products in New Jersey. The statute repeals prior provisions governing intoxicating hemp and aligns state law with newly enacted federal standards under 7 U.S.C. §1639o. This development marks a significant shift for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors operating in the hemp and cannabinoid space. Below is an overview of key features, deadlines, and compliance considerations.

Age Restriction

Effective immediately, it is unlawful to sell any product containing "any detectable amount" of THC to individuals under 21. Businesses should review point-of-sale protocols and implement age verification measures without delay.

Alignment with Federal Standards

S4509 adopts federal definitions and THC thresholds by reference to 7 U.S.C. §1639o. Under this framework:

"Hemp" is defined as cannabis containing no more than 0.3% total THC by dry weight.

"Final hemp-derived cannabinoid products" must contain no more than 0.4 mg total THC per container.

Products exceeding these limits no longer qualify as hemp and fall under the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act (CREAMMA), triggering licensing and compliance obligations applicable to cannabis businesses. This alignment creates a dynamic regulatory environment where changes at the federal level will directly impact state enforcement.

Civil Enforcement and Taxation

The law introduces civil penalties for violations and establishes a wholesale excise tax on intoxicating hemp beverages of $3.75 per gallon. The excise tax takes effect April 13, 2026. Businesses should factor this into pricing and supply chain planning well ahead of the deadline.

Intoxicating Hemp Beverages

The statute provides a phased compliance timeline for intoxicating hemp beverages:

Until April 13, 2026: These products may be sold without THC limits or a certificate of analysis.

After April 13, 2026: Potency caps of 5 mg THC per serving and 10 mg per container apply, and a certificate of analysis becomes mandatory.

April 13 to November 13, 2026: Alcoholic Beverage Control licensees may continue selling intoxicating hemp beverages.

After November 13, 2026: Only businesses licensed by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) may engage in beverage retail operations.

This transition period offers an opportunity for businesses to adapt formulations, secure testing partnerships, and evaluate licensing strategies.

Enforcement and Guidance

S4509 directs the Attorney General and the CRC to issue enforcement guidelines for law enforcement agencies. These guidelines will clarify compliance expectations and enforcement priorities, making it critical for stakeholders to monitor forthcoming publications.

Federal-State Interplay and Industry Advocacy

Because New Jersey law now incorporates federal standards, any revisions to those standards will ripple through state implementation. Industry groups are actively lobbying for an extension of the federal compliance deadline to allow time for science-driven rulemaking and to minimize disruption across the supply chain. Businesses should stay engaged with trade associations and regulatory updates to anticipate potential changes.

What This Means for Your Business

S4509 represents a significant evolution in hemp regulation, with immediate obligations and long-term strategic implications. Companies should:

Audit product lines for THC content and age-restriction compliance.

Prepare for potency caps and testing requirements for beverages.

Evaluate licensing needs under CRC for continued operations post-November 2026.

Monitor federal developments and advocacy efforts that could alter compliance timelines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.