Changes To "Hemp" Definition Set To Close The Farm Bill Loophole

President Donald Trump's Executive Order directed the Attorney General last month to expedite the completion of marijuana rescheduling, but also mandated that the Administration work with Congress to update the statutory definition of final hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") products for medical use of full spectrum CBD. Increasing Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research, Executive Order 14370, (Dec. 18, 2025). The President's Executive Order noted that hemp-derived cannabinoid products have shown potential to improve patients' symptoms for common ailments, but some full-spectrum CBD products will once again be controlled as marijuana in November. Id.

That is because, in case you missed it, the FY2026 Agriculture Appropriations Act, that also helped end the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, amended the statutory definition of hemp. Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agency Appropriations Act, 2026 ("FY2026 Agricultural Act", P.L. 119-37, Division B). The revisions of the definition of hemp become effective on November 12, 2026.

From enactment of the federal Controlled Substances Act in 1970 until 2018, the definition of marijuana, regulated as a schedule I controlled substance, included hemp and its derivatives. Cultivation, production, distribution, and possession were prohibited except for approved research.

Congress, with the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 ("Farm Bill," P.L. 115-334) parsed out hemp from the definition of marijuana. The Farm Bill defined hemp as the Cannabis sativa L. plant and any part of the plant, including the seeds "and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol ("delta-9 THC") concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis." Id. § 10113; 7 U.S.C. § 1639o. The definition distinguished non-controlled hemp from schedule I marijuana solely on the delta-9 THC concentration level. The definition did not take into consideration other psychoactive cannabinoids including delta-8 THC and delta-10 THC. Allowing cannabinoids other than delta-9 THC has been referred to as the "Farm Bill loophole" because it has seemingly allowed intoxicating products meeting the definition as hemp to be marketed as hemp.

With the Farm Bill, hemp was no longer subject to regulation by the Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") but remained regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

The FY2026 Agricultural Act significantly narrows the definition of non-controlled hemp and will once again include certain currently excluded hemp within the definition of marijuana, which remains a schedule I federally controlled substance at present. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) added the hemp redefinition provision to the appropriations bill because of the "intoxicating THC products" made legal by the Farm Bill, and the revised definition cracks down on synthetic products with intoxicating THC while preserving non-intoxicating CBD and industrial hemp products. Joe Sonka, McConnell, Paul clash over Senate provision that critics say will destroy US hemp industry, Louisville Public Media (Nov. 11, 2025) (link).

The FY2026 Agricultural Act statute explicitly continues to include non-controlled industrial hemp grown for producing products, including stalks, fibers, whole grains, oils, and edible greens, within the definition of hemp. P.L. 119-37, Division B, § 781(2).

However, the statute reduces the total THC concentration, not just delta-9 THC concentration, to less than 0.3% on a dry weight basis. The new definition excludes:

Viable seeds from a cannabis plant if the plant exceeds a total concentration of 0.3% on a dry weight basis;

Hemp-derived cannabinoid products containing cannabinoids not capable of being naturally produced by a cannabis plant or that are capable of being produced by a plant but were synthesized or manufactured outside of the plant;

Intermediate (not final) hemp-derived products containing more than 0.3% total THC concentration and "any other cannabinoids that have similar effects (or are marketed to have similar effects) on humans or animals . . . (as determined by Health and Human Services ("HHS"))"; and

Final hemp-derived cannabinoid products containing more than 0.4 mgs combined total per container of total THC and "any other cannabinoids that have similar effects (or are marketed to have similar effects) on humans or animals . . . (as determined by HHS)." Id.

Intermediate hemp-derived cannabinoid products are defined as products derived from hemp and intended for human or animal use not in final form. Id. By contrast, final hemp-derived cannabinoid products would appear to be those in final form marketed for human or animal use.

The statute requires FDA within 90 days (February 10, 2026) to publish lists of:

All cannabinoids that can be naturally produced by a cannabis plant;

All THC class cannabinoids known to occur naturally in the plant;

All other known cannabinoids with similar effects, or are marketed to have similar effects, to THC class cannabinoids. Id. § 781(3)(C).

FDA must also define "container" as applied to final hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Id.

The definitional change will recriminalize certain hemp and hemp-derived products that once again are pulled within the definition of marijuana. It remains to be seen how marijuana will be controlled when November rolls around. If marijuana remains controlled after November, the question will become how DEA and other federal authorities will enforce cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution of prior uncontrolled hemp-derived products. This at a time when numerous states have decriminalized and authorized marijuana for medical and/or recreational use.

