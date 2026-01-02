Marijuana To Schedule III: What Changes, What Doesn't, And What Comes Next

resident Trump signed an Executive Order on December 18, directing the relevant federal agencies, including DEA and FDA, to initiate the process of modifying the regulatory status of marijuana from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) to Schedule III.

Marijuana is now federally recognized as having acceptable medical uses. To date, forty states plus the District of Columbia have adopted medical marijuana, and twenty four have adult-use recreational markets.



The Executive Order will have far-reaching implications and facilitate the opening of new markets and increased research opportunities for medical marijuana. In addition, the changes will inevitably impact existing and prospective

hemp market markets.

However, there remain significant state and federal legislative and regulatory hurdles that need to be cleared in 2026 to enhance the growth of the medical and recreational marijuana industries, in addition to the hemp industry, which includes the burgeoning hemp-derived THC beverage market.

