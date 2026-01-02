ARTICLE
2 January 2026

Marijuana To Schedule III: What Changes, What Doesn't, And What Comes Next

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

United States Cannabis & Hemp
Daniel P. McGee and Mallory Harrell
resident Trump signed an Executive Order on December 18, directing the relevant federal agencies, including DEA and FDA, to initiate the process of modifying the regulatory status of marijuana from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) to Schedule III.

Marijuana is now federally recognized as having acceptable medical uses. To date, forty states plus the District of Columbia have adopted medical marijuana, and twenty four have adult-use recreational markets.

The Executive Order will have far-reaching implications and facilitate the opening of new markets and increased research opportunities for medical marijuana. In addition, the changes will inevitably impact existing and prospective
hemp market markets.

However, there remain significant state and federal legislative and regulatory hurdles that need to be cleared in 2026 to enhance the growth of the medical and recreational marijuana industries, in addition to the hemp industry, which includes the burgeoning hemp-derived THC beverage market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Daniel P. McGee
Mallory Harrell
