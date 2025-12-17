The Week In Weed: December 12, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we check in on developments in Nebraska. The Congressional Research Service releases a report on the federal hemp ban. Ohio lawmakers approve a bill backtracking on some cannabis legalization provisions. And finally, if you're wondering what to buy for a cannabis enthusiast this year, there's a gift guide for that.

NEBRASKA

One of this year's big stories was Nebraska legalizing medical cannabis. As is so often the case, the rollout has been less than smooth, in part due to the involvement of the courts. The anti-legalization organization, Smart Approaches to Marijuana, has filed suit in state court, alleging that supporters of legal cannabis used fraud to obtain signatures for the ballot measures that passed this year. The suit was dismissed in a lower court and is now on appeal to the state's Supreme Court. The court heard oral arguments last week; there's no timeline for when they will rule.

CRS REPORT

Earlier this month, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) released a report on the recently passed federal hemp ban. A quick read, it gives an overview of federal law surrounding hemp and how the recent legislation would change that. One of the main points is the uncertainty surrounding the effect of the ban on the hemp industry and how the ban would be enforced.

OHIO

The Ohio Legislature passed a bill this week that would recriminalize improper transportation of cannabis, including bringing marijuana purchased in another state (think Michigan) into Ohio. In addition, legal protections involving state licensing boards, medical care and family law proceedings would be removed. Restrictions on intoxicating hemp are also part of the legislation. The bill now proceeds to Governor Mike DeWine's (R) desk.

AND FINALLY

As the year winds down, the holiday gift-giving season winds up. If you'd like to get a little something with a cannabis theme, GreenState has got you covered.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.