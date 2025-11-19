ARTICLE
19 November 2025

The Week In Weed: November 14, 2025

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, the big story is the impending demise of the hemp industry.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance, Consumer Protection, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Construction & Engineering industries

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, the big story is the impending demise of the hemp industry. In addition, the state of Nebraska is feuding with a tribe over cannabis. The Veterans Administration will not be able to prescribe medical marijuana to its patients. And finally, a librarian is involved in drug smuggling.

BY-BYE HEMP?

The nightmare of the federal government shutdown may be over, but for hemp, the bad dream is just beginning. Tucked into the bill re-opening the government and funding several government agencies is a provision to close the "hemp loophole" created by the 2018 Farm Bill.

My 2018 hemp bill sought to create an agricultural hemp industry, not open the door to the sale of unregulated, intoxicating, lab-made, hemp-derived substances with no safety framework – Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Not everyone sees things this way, to say the least.

Senator Mitch McConnell, architect of the 2018 Farm Bill, sowed the hemp seeds — and now seeks to scorch the soil, salting the fields of his own harvest – Thomas Winstanley, executive vice president and general manager of edibles at Edibles.com

The hemp industry has a year before the ban would go into effect, so all is not lost. Expect plenty of lobbying over the next 365 days. Lenders to affected companies, and borrowing affected companies, should check their loan documents to determine if the legislation will have any impact on hemp company loans.

NEBRASKA

As regular readers know, Nebraska's medical marijuana industry has faced some serious headwinds. The Omaha Tribe, on the other hand, is setting up a dispensary on tribal land, and both the governor and the attorney general are less than delighted. The government insists that only tribal members are allowed to patronize the dispensary; the tribe maintains they can sell to whomever they wish. Further bulletins as events warrant.

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

Lost in the hubbub about hemp is the fact that a provision allowing Veterans Administration doctors to prescribe medical marijuana in states where it is legal was stripped out of the final spending bill. Versions of this language have been proposed several times in the past, but none have made it into law. It's a familiar story – advocates get cannabis language into a big bill, but it never makes it into the final version.

AND FINALLY

Whatever picture you may have in your mind when you think of a librarian, perhaps Shirley Jones in The Music Man, it probably doesn't include someone smuggling synthetic marijuana into a jail. Well, guess what? In Dartmouth, Massachusetts, the Bristol County Jail's librarian has been arrested as part of a drug smuggling ring.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susan Ryan
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More