What To Expect In The Wake Of The Federal Hemp Product Ban

Following negotiations to reopen the federal government, the U.S. Senate surprised the hemp industry when it quietly included language that effectively bans all intoxicating hemp products within one of the fiscal year 2026 appropriation bills, which was signed into law by the President on November 12, 2025.



The bill, known as the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, is a $26 billion spending package aimed at supporting American farmers, food safety, FDA funding, and other priorities.



Section 781 of the bill redefines "hemp" by including "industrial hemp" within the definition, but excludes essentially all intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoid products. "Industrial hemp" means hemp grown for the use of the fiber produced from the plant's stalk or any other non-cannabinoid derivative or manufacture.



The ban encompasses any intermediate or final hemp-derived cannabinoid product containing: (1) cannabinoids that are not capable of being naturally produced by a cannabis plant; (2) cannabinoids that are capable of being naturally produced by a cannabis plant and are synthesized or manufactured outside the plant; and (3) more than 0.3% combined total of tetrahydrocannabinols and any other cannabinoids that have similar effects as a tetrahydrocannabinol. In addition, any final hemp-derived cannabinoid product may contain no more than 0.4 milligrams per container of total tetrahydrocannabinols or any other cannabinoids that have similar effects as a tetrahydrocannabinol. Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) is explicitly included within the definition of total tetrahydrocannabinols.



This exclusionary language is very broad and applies to essentially all intoxicating hemp products currently sold nationally, including all hemp products that contain delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, delta-10 THC, and THCA. The limitation of no more than 0.4 milligrams per container of total tetrahydrocannabinols also effectively bans spectrum CBD products because most contain more than that limit of THC in some form.



Similar language was debated earlier this year in connection with the new Farm Bill, which is still being negotiated, causing a public rift between Kentucky's two Senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, who are respectively for and against a national ban on hemp cannabinoid products.

These provisions become effective one year after enactment, in November 2026. That doesn't leave much time for hemp proponents in Congress to work on a viable alternate regulatory model for consumable hemp products. Prior similar legislative efforts have all failed.



The hemp industry will surely reel from this sudden, unwelcome development. Next November, most currently legal consumer hemp products will become a federally controlled substance. Hemp companies and their insurers should therefore begin preparing for a likely market exit as it relates to those products. We expect lots of confusion and uncertainty involved with unwinding a multibillion-dollar industry in such a short time. Thousands of companies have leases and long-term manufacturing, supply, and distribution contracts that may or may not be cancelable based on the change in law, force majeure, or some other defined basis. The question of who bears the risk of products that intentionally or inadvertently remain in the stream of commerce after the effective date will likely plague the industry. Though not retroactive, the ban also may have unforeseen impacts on existing litigation involving hemp companies in state and federal courts across the country.



Insurance companies must likewise decide how to underwrite risk in this market between now and the effective date, including whether renewal, nonrenewal, or rescission is the prudent course.