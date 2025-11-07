Medical Conditions Approved For Cannabis Use

Published: Union Leader

November 1, 2025

Q: What medical conditions permit the use of therapeutic cannabis in New Hampshire?

A: New Hampshire's Therapeutic Cannabis Program, established under RSA chapter 126-X, provides a legal pathway for patients with certain health issues to access cannabis for therapeutic use. Eligibility can be based on either a qualifying diagnosis combined with a debilitating symptom, or certain stand-alone medical conditions.

Qualifying diagnoses for therapeutic cannabis include many severe conditions, such as cancer, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, positive status for HIV, AIDS, spinal cord injury or disease, ulcerative colitis, hepatitis C, muscular dystrophy, Crohn's disease, chronic pancreatitis, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, and lupus. However, a qualifying diagnosis alone is not sufficient for eligibility, as the patient must also be experiencing a qualifying symptom associated with the diagnosis. This includes seizures, moderate to severe insomnia, severe, persistent muscle spasms, constant or severe nausea, moderate to severe vomiting, wasting syndrome, agitation of Alzheimer's disease, and chemotherapy-induced anorexia. This structure means that for patients with a qualifying diagnosis, therapeutic cannabis is reserved for those experiencing the most profound and difficult-to-treat effects of their illness.

Beyond eligibility based on a qualifying diagnosis and symptom, eligibility for therapeutic cannabis can also be based on certain stand-alone conditions. These stand-alone conditions include moderate or severe post-traumatic stress disorder and conditions related to chronic physical discomfort, such as severe pain or moderate to severe chronic pain. Also, generalized anxiety disorder was added as a stand-alone condition in late 2024.

Opioid use disorder is another qualifying stand-alone condition; however, it requires associated symptoms of cravings and/or withdrawal, and certification by a provider actively treating the patient for the disorder and who is board-certified in addiction medicine or addiction psychiatry. Furthermore, autism spectrum disorder is a qualifying stand-alone condition, but patients under age 21 require consultation with a specialist confirming other treatments were ineffective or produced serious side effects.

In addition to the above specific diagnoses and stand-alone conditions, the law also grants a medical provider flexibility to certify an adult patient (age 21 or older) for "any debilitating or terminal medical condition or symptom" if, in the provider's clinical opinion, the potential benefits of therapeutic cannabis would likely outweigh the potential health risks for the patient. This patient-centered approach ensures that patients with unique or complex medical needs can find relief.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.