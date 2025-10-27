The Week In Weed: October 24, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, the Supreme Court decided to take up a case involving gun ownership and drug use. Pennsylvania lawmakers considered a bill to set up a Cannabis Control Board. Nebraskans indicated their displeasure over cannabis regulations. And finally, Ocean City has plenty of volunteers for a law enforcement program.

SUPREME COURT

Federal law currently prohibits anyone using an illegal drug (including cannabis) from owning a firearm. The argument is basically that such persons would be likely to misuse said firearms. Those opposed to this prohibition argue that the law is unconstitutional, violating the Second Amendment. Federal courts have been examining this question and have reached conflicting conclusions, which brings us to the U.S. Supreme Court. They have decided to take up the case, U.S. v. Hemani, this term, so expect a decision by June of 2026. Marc Hauser has a fine piece on his Substack, Cannabis Musings, as does Amy Howe at SCOTUSBlog.

PENNSYLVANIA

A bill to set up a Cannabis Control Board is progressing in the Pennsylvania legislature. The Senate Law & Justice Committee voted in favor of the legislation this week,10-1. The bill would not legalize adult-use cannabis in the state, but would set up a regulatory body that would oversee the state's medical marijuana program and the sale of intoxicating hemp products. Should adult-use cannabis become legal, a framework to regulate it would already be in place. Presumably, this would allow a retail market to be put in place quickly, thus skipping over the "yes, it's legal but no, you can't legally buy it anywhere" situation we've seen in so many states.

NEBRASKA

It's been a couple of weeks since we checked in with our friends in the Cornhusker State, and things there continue to be testy. After the voters overwhelmingly approved the legalization of medical marijuana, lawmakers promulgated regulations with tighter restrictions than the ballot initiative set out. Those who attended a public hearing on the new regs were not shy about voicing their displeasure. Testifier Nathan Brown seems to have summed up the general mood.

I feel like Nebraska just wants to make it as uncomfortable and unbearable as possible.

AND FINALLY

The Ocean City, Maryland Police Department asked for volunteers to smoke cannabis and then drive (in a controlled environment, obviously) in an effort to educate their officers on DUI recognition. As an inducement, free lunch was offered. In what should come as a surprise to no one, the response was tremendous. In case you're wondering, they have all the participants they need!

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

