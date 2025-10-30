ARTICLE
30 October 2025

The Buzz: Cannabis News & Policy Update | October 2025

HH
Holland & Hart

Contributor

Holland & Hart logo

We strive to lead our profession by giving the highest level of service and loyalty to our clients and by forging a team—lawyers, paralegals, staff, and other professionals—whose work is infused with our values.

Joe Holland and Steve Hart were highly trained lawyers who just so happened to also be Rocky Mountain climbers. In 1947 they came together to build a firm. Their philosophy was simple: keep going up, and if you get stuck, there is always another route to the top. This is where the spirit of the firm’s pioneering and innovation began.

Explore Firm Details
Welcome back to the buzz, our monthly cannabis news and policy update.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Rachel Gillette and Jennifer Benda
Rachel Gillette’s articles from Holland & Hart are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)
  • in United States
Holland & Hart are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Real Estate and Construction and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Welcome back to the buzz, our monthly cannabis news and policy update. Your at-a-glance source for regulatory developments, agency announcements, and trends impacting the cannabis industry.

In thisedition of the buzz, highlights include:

  • Federal updates keep dragging: Cannabis rescheduling remains stuck in neutral—Trump's "within weeks" rescheduling promise from August? Still waiting. 280E Tax Court challenge: New Mexico Top Organics argues in Tax Court that marijuana isn't really Schedule I anymore. Cannaprovisions Inc. poised to file for Certiorari in the US Supreme Court on October 24. New market growing pains: NE's medical cannabis program misses launch deadlines amid regulatory complaints, while VA's adult-use future hangs on November's gubernatorial race. State policy potpourri: CA cracks down on unlicensed online sales, MI adds a hefty 24% wholesale tax, and multiple states (NY, NJ, OH) duke it out in court over advertising rules and labor peace agreements. Hemp landscape shifts: House bill banning consumable hemp products could see life in federal shutdown negotiations. OH governor tries to ban higher-THC hemp (but gets blocked by court), CA decides to fold hemp into the adult-use market by 2028, NM proposes new rules with strict THC limitations.

Read Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rachel Gillette
Rachel Gillette
Photo of Jennifer Benda
Jennifer Benda
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More