The Buzz: Cannabis News & Policy Update | October 2025

Welcome back to the buzz, our monthly cannabis news and policy update. Your at-a-glance source for regulatory developments, agency announcements, and trends impacting the cannabis industry.
In thisedition of the buzz, highlights include:
- Federal updates keep dragging: Cannabis rescheduling remains stuck in neutral—Trump's "within weeks" rescheduling promise from August? Still waiting. 280E Tax Court challenge: New Mexico Top Organics argues in Tax Court that marijuana isn't really Schedule I anymore. Cannaprovisions Inc. poised to file for Certiorari in the US Supreme Court on October 24. New market growing pains: NE's medical cannabis program misses launch deadlines amid regulatory complaints, while VA's adult-use future hangs on November's gubernatorial race. State policy potpourri: CA cracks down on unlicensed online sales, MI adds a hefty 24% wholesale tax, and multiple states (NY, NJ, OH) duke it out in court over advertising rules and labor peace agreements. Hemp landscape shifts: House bill banning consumable hemp products could see life in federal shutdown negotiations. OH governor tries to ban higher-THC hemp (but gets blocked by court), CA decides to fold hemp into the adult-use market by 2028, NM proposes new rules with strict THC limitations.
