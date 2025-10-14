ARTICLE
14 October 2025

Kansas AG Crackdown On Illegal Sales Of THC Products

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Kansas AG Kris Kobach and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Tony Mattivi announced a statewide enforcement operation targeting the sale of products...
United States Kansas Cannabis & Hemp
Cozen O'Connor
  • Kansas AG Kris Kobach and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Tony Mattivi announced a statewide enforcement operation targeting the sale of products containing illegal concentrations of THC in vape shops and CBD dispensaries across the state.
  • The KBI executed numerous search warrants and seized marijuana vegetation, THC vape cartridges, and other products suspected of containing concentrations of THC prohibited by state law. They also seized weapons and currency in some instances.
  • This operation is ongoing, and upon the conclusion of the investigations the KBI will submit its case findings to prosecutors for possible charges, including unlawful distribution of controlled substances and possession with intent to sell.
  • We have previously reported on other state AG actions to protect consumers from illegal THC product sales, including efforts in Nebraska and Connecticut.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More