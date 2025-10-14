Kansas AG Crackdown On Illegal Sales Of THC Products

- Kansas AG Kris Kobach and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Tony Mattivi announced a statewide enforcement operation targeting the sale of products containing illegal concentrations of THC in vape shops and CBD dispensaries across the state.
- The KBI executed numerous search warrants and seized marijuana vegetation, THC vape cartridges, and other products suspected of containing concentrations of THC prohibited by state law. They also seized weapons and currency in some instances.
- This operation is ongoing, and upon the conclusion of the investigations the KBI will submit its case findings to prosecutors for possible charges, including unlawful distribution of controlled substances and possession with intent to sell.
- We have previously reported on other state AG actions to protect consumers from illegal THC product sales, including efforts in Nebraska and Connecticut.
