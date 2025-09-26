Duane Morris will hold its next Cannabis Webinar, Potential Cannabis Rescheduling and Its Implications in the Financial Sector, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

REGISTER

About the Program

Players in the cannabis industry have long struggled with banking and finance issues unique to the sector. For a long time, it was next to impossible to find options for getting loans or access to banks for product-touching operations. That, thankfully, is changing. The federal government's stated intent to reschedule cannabis and offer safe harbor protections has made more banks willing to work with the industry. Join us as we discuss recent changes to normalize financial access for cannabis companies, opportunities in fintech and how these trends can potentially stimulate significant industry growth.

Presenters

Joseph E. Silvia, Partner, Duane Morris Banking and Finance Industry Group

Peter Su, Director of Specialty Banking, First Central Savings Bank

About the Duane Morris Cannabis Industry Group

Duane Morris attorneys in offices throughout the U.S. and internationally have extensive experience with the wide array of issues attendant to legal cannabis business activities. In addition to advising participants in the medical and adult-use cannabis and hemp/CBD industries, as the industry has grown, Duane Morris attorneys experienced in cannabis-related issues frequently advise clients in other sectors whose businesses intersect with the expanding regulated cannabis sector.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.