The Week In Weed: September 19, 2025

Welcome back to the Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we start in Minnesota, where the retail market opened. California lowered the tax rate on cannabis. New Hampshire's House introduced a bill to legalize adult use. The U.S. House Appropriations Committee voted to prohibit federal rescheduling. And finally, a Texas District Attorney smoked pot on TikTok.

MINNESOTA

Minnesota has officially launched a retail market for adult use cannabis. Although tribal governments have been allowed to sell both on their reservations and outside their land through state compacts, now those not members of indigenous tribes are able to sell to the public. Although adult use cannabis has been legal for years in Canada, Minnesota's neighbor to the north, the states to the east, west and south have far more restrictive laws. It seems reasonable to assume that demand from other states will boost the North Star State's sales, especially in areas close to state lines.

CALIFORNIA

Cannabis excise taxes in California are set to go back to 15%. The rate increased on July 1 to 19%, but lawmakers acted quickly to reverse the increase. After passing in the legislature with overwhelming support, the bill now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom's (D) signature. As he has indicated support for the bill, both the industry and consumers are celebrating the upcoming decline in prices.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

We've talked a lot over the years about New Hampshire's failed attempts to join its New England brethren and legalize adult use cannabis. We've talked about it so much, in fact, that we've exhausted ourselves and our supply of metaphors. But members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives are made of sterner stuff. They've introduced yet another legalization bill. What are the chances of this passing?

We know where it's going to go. Let's send a virtue signal. Let them be the ones that are pissing off voters who care about this.

–Rep. Jared Sullivan (D), sponsor of the bill, talking about the bill's opponents

FEDERAL RESCHEDULING

The House Appropriations Committee recently passed a 2026 funding bill that would prohibit the use of any federal funds for rescheduling or descheduling cannabis. One committee vote does not a prohibition make, but the fact that this has even been proposed means that those expecting the removal of cannabis from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances List may be disheartened.

AND FINALLY

"Free the plant, Dan" was the call of Sarah Stogner, a Texas District Attorney who smoked pot on TikTok, expressing her opposition to a ban on THC in the state. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), a proponent of the ban, was ultimately disappointed in his attempt to prohibit THC entirely.

Be well everyone – we'll be away for a couple of weeks, but back with all the latest news on October 10.

