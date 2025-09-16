The Week In Weed: September 12, 2025

Welcome back to the Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we focus our attention on three states, each of which is having a different issue with cannabis. In Texas, it's the decision not to ban hemp. In Nebraska, there's a struggle with medical marijuana regulations. And in Massachusetts, there's a ballot initiative to rescind adult-use altogether. And finally, New York and California are embroiled in a cannabis competition.

TEXAS

The Texas legislature has been grappling with whether or not to ban all forms of intoxicating hemp. Feelings ran high (you know we intended that pun), with prominent voices speaking out both for and against. In the end, the ban could not make it over the legislative finish line, so hemp lives to fight another day in the Lone Star State. Following the ban's demise, Governor Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order regulating the hemp industry, requiring an ID check at point of sale and directing state agencies to review existing regulations and increase enforcement.

NEBRASKA

After voters approved medical marijuana in Nebraska, the state's Medical Cannabis Commission was directed to promulgate rules to govern the new industry. Emergency regulations went into effect on June 29 and are set to expire at the end of this month. The commission approved new rules last week that would begin October 1 and last for 90 days. These rules are much stricter, imposing limits both on providers and consumers that go far beyond the existing regulations. And now, Governor Jim Pillen (R) is insisting on limits on how many plants cultivators can grow. Stay tuned to see how this all plays out.

MASSASCHUSETTS

Massachusetts voted to legalize adult-use cannabis back in 2016 and has had a retail market since 2018. But not everyone is happy about that. The state's Attorney General has certified two ballot initiatives that would roll back adult-use legalization. Now the signature gathering begins. Assuming they are able to persuade 74,574 voters to put their John Hancock (did you think we'd talk about Massachusetts and signatures without bringing him up?) on a petition, the matter would then go to the state legislature. If that body refuses to take the matter up, then it's back to pounding the pavement, looking for more signatures to actually get on the 2026 ballot.

AND FINALLY

Get ready for MJBowl! New York and California will face off in this bi-coastal competition to be held at MJBizCon in December. Categories include: pre-rolls, flower, cartridges, concentrates and edibles.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

