The Week In Weed: July 11, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see the end of cannabis legalization in Wisconsin, at least for now. Delaware will begin retail sales the first of August. There's still no word on federal re-scheduling. And finally, the Colorado Department of Agriculture has a recipe for hemp ice cream.

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin is one of the very few states that has no legal cannabis – not for adult-use and not for medical purposes. And that's not likely to change any time soon. As we reported in May, Governor Tony Evers (D) had included a legalization provision in his budget proposal, but the Republican legislature removed that. Last week, several Democratic lawmakers proposed amendments to the budget bill, one of which would have legalized cannabis. That was voted down. Even Rep. Lee Snodgrass's (D), plain speaking was not enough to change their minds.

I've got grass in my name, and that's what we're going to talk about right now...I really don't understand why you guys don't like money. I don't understand why you're comfortable giving it to Illinois and Michigan and Minnesota.

Oh well, maybe next year?

DELAWARE

After much wrangling over fingerprinting and county and local restrictions, Delaware will open a retail cannabis market on August 1. Any medical dispensary can convert to a retail dispensary, although it's not cheap to do so. The state's three counties have different zoning restrictions, and a few cities have banned dispensaries altogether, but there are retail locations throughout the state.

FEDERAL RE-SCHEDULING

When it comes to moving cannabis from Schedule I, no news is, well, no news. The government informed administrative law judge John J. Mulrooney II that their update was identical to the one they submitted in April – no briefing schedule has been set for the interlocutory appeal to the Drug Enforcement Administration's administrator. So, we wait.

AND FINALLY

If you're looking for a sweet treat to finish off your summer picnic, look no further than the Colorado Department of Agriculture's recipe for strawberry ice cream, with a hemp twist. Like all ice cream, it takes a while to make, but it sounds pretty tasty!

Be well everyone, and we'll see you next week.

