Lights, Camera, Cannabis: Why Hollywood Holds the Key to Normalization

If the cannabis industry wants to truly normalize cannabis use in American culture, it's time to start shaping public perception through entertainment, not just policy. For decades, alcohol and tobacco didn't just grow their markets through lobbying; they embedded their products into the cultural fabric through Hollywood. From James Bond's vodka martinis to Marlboro's cowboy cool, these industries understood that the story matters as much as the statute.

Cannabis, by contrast, is still largely stuck in the shadow of the "stoner" trope—flat, juvenile characters who reinforce outdated stereotypes rather than reflect the diversity of real cannabis users today. That must change. Despite legalization expanding, the stigma is not fading quickly enough. The industry has an opportunity to change that. That means investing in content and partnerships that show responsible use by professionals, elderly patients, veterans, parents, and everyone in between. If we want cannabis to be treated like a mainstream wellness, lifestyle product, or a substitute for alcohol, it needs to look like one on screen.

Hollywood has always been a vehicle for normalizing vices

Since the golden age of cinema, alcohol and tobacco have shaped culture onscreen. James Bond made drinking a performance and the Rat Pack made cigarettes cool. The 'mad men' of the 60's turned chain-smoking and drinking into symbols of masculinity and ambition. These industries didn't rely solely on product placement—they understood the value of subtle normalization: embedding their products in aspirational lifestyles. While tobacco's marketing success came at an enormous public health cost that should not be repeated, the cultural strategy itself was undeniably effective—and cannabis, unlike tobacco, doesn't carry the same inherent health risks.

The cannabis industry needs to invest in its own image

Cannabis has entered the mainstream economy, but not the mainstream imagination. Most portrayals still lean on stale caricatures: the forgetful stoner, the burnout couch surfer, the dazed teenager. What's missing are the real faces of modern cannabis use—doctors managing chronic pain, veterans using cannabis to treat PTSD, working parents choosing a tincture over a cocktail, or elderly patients managing arthritis with topicals.

Unlike alcohol and tobacco, cannabis doesn't need Hollywood to make it cool or aspirational. The goal isn't to glorify cannabis use, but to normalize it through quiet integration into everyday life. When characters casually use cannabis the same way they might drink coffee or take vitamins—without fanfare or commentary—it becomes simply another part of ordinary adult behavior.

If cannabis wants to be taken seriously—as a wellness product, a safer alternative to alcohol, or simply another adult-use product, it must take control of the narrative. That means funding and supporting films, shows, and digital content that showcase everyday, responsible use across demographics. I am not talking about standalone shows about cannabis use. Those aren't enough and generally end up disappointing (i.e., Netflix's Disjointed). What the cannabis industry needs is for regulated and responsible cannabis use to infiltrate everyday activities on the shows non-users are watching. It shouldn't be the story line; it should just be a line in the story.

Brand-neutral storytelling can still be powerful. The key is creating characters that reflect the reality of the 21st-century cannabis consumer.

Regulatory barriers are real—but they're not the end of the story

Yes, cannabis brands face steep limitations in traditional advertising. State-by-state patchworks, federal illegality, and content restrictions prevent companies from running national campaigns, advertise via product placement, and openly sponsoring shows the way alcohol brands can.

This is why the industry should partner with screenwriters, producers, and content creators to work around these limitations. Instead of traditional product specific advertising, the focus should be on authentic storytelling that advances the industry as a whole. Highlight a retired veteran using cannabis to alleviate PTSD symptoms, a doctor recommending cannabis in a clinical setting, or a professional using a discreet vaporizer after a stressful day—instead of reaching for a whiskey glass.

The key is showcasing consumption methods that reinforce cannabis as a wellness product rather than feeding into old stereotypes. While all forms of legal consumption deserve respect, the industry should prioritize showcasing methods that appear medical, professional, and approachable—tinctures, edibles, vaporizers—rather than consumption methods involving torches and glass rigs that might inadvertently reinforce "reefer madness" imagery for skeptical audiences.

Time for the cannabis industry to act

The cannabis industry has public support, consumer demand, and decades of grassroots credibility. What it lacks is consistent, aspirational storytelling that matches its economic reality.

Here's how industry leaders can start changing the narrative today: sponsor independent filmmakers and support cannabis-positive scripts in development; fund media literacy initiatives that showcase real consumer stories; create screenwriter fellowship programs and partner with film schools to develop the next generation of cannabis-aware storytellers; and establish content development funds specifically for cannabis-positive storytelling—not stoner comedies, but dramas, thrillers, and documentaries where cannabis use appears as naturally as a glass of wine.

The goal isn't to hide cannabis use—it's to show it honestly, responsibly, and across the full spectrum of American life. Hollywood helped normalize alcohol after Prohibition. With strategic investment and authentic storytelling, it can do the same for cannabis. The question now is: will the industry begin leading the narrative? Or will it continue to sit on the sideline and let others write it for them?

