Marijuana Industry Insiders Bullish On Trump Administration

As reported in MJBIZ, Weldon Angelos, whom the president pardoned for a federal marijuana offense, and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. CEO Kim Rivers, who's understood to have helped secure Trump's endorsement for adult-use marijuana legalization in Florida last year, made a bold prediction last week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago: Trump will deliver on major marijuana reform.

However, as previously advised, the rush to decriminalize and reschedule cannabis at the federal level seems to have stalled during the second Trump administration. It remains to be seen if there will be a fundamental change to the federal government's stance regarding cannabis.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide you with updates as we learn about them.

