ARTICLE
1 July 2025

Texas Update: Gov. Abbott Vetoes SB3!

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
As reported in The Texas Tribune article, Governor Greg Abbott vetoed SB 3, which would have effectively decimated the hemp industry in Texas.
United States Texas Cannabis & Hemp
Daniel P. McGee
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As reported in The Texas Tribune article, Governor Greg Abbott vetoed SB 3, which would have effectively decimated the hemp industry in Texas. The proposed ban was on virtually all THC products.

Senate Bill 3 would have banned consumable hemp products that contained any THC, including delta-8 and delta-9.

The late-night action just minutes before the veto deadline keeps the Texas hemp industry alive for now, while spiking a top priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The consumable hemp industry should applaud Governor Abbott for his veto and willingness to adopt rational regulations for hemp-derived cannabinoids in the form of consumable hemp products.

Similar legislative battles are taking place in North Carolina, and it appears that in Florida, the hemp debate will continue.

We are actively monitoring the hemp-derived cannabinoid market and legislation that could impact consumable hemp products.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel P. McGee
Daniel P. McGee
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More