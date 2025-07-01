Texas Update: Gov. Abbott Vetoes SB3!

As reported in The Texas Tribune article, Governor Greg Abbott vetoed SB 3, which would have effectively decimated the hemp industry in Texas. The proposed ban was on virtually all THC products.

Senate Bill 3 would have banned consumable hemp products that contained any THC, including delta-8 and delta-9.

The late-night action just minutes before the veto deadline keeps the Texas hemp industry alive for now, while spiking a top priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The consumable hemp industry should applaud Governor Abbott for his veto and willingness to adopt rational regulations for hemp-derived cannabinoids in the form of consumable hemp products.

Similar legislative battles are taking place in North Carolina, and it appears that in Florida, the hemp debate will continue.

We are actively monitoring the hemp-derived cannabinoid market and legislation that could impact consumable hemp products.

