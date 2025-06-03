Texas Senate Bans Hemp Products & Passes Medical Cannabis Expansion Bill

As reported today in the Cannabusiness Times, the Texas Senate amended and passed House Bill 46 on May 27th, which banned nearly all hemp products and expanded the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP).

Presently, TCUP is open to patients with the following conditions listed in Section 169.003 of the Texas Occupations Code: epilepsy; a seizure disorder; multiple sclerosis; spasticity; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; autism; cancer; post-traumatic stress disorder; and an incurable neurodegenerative disease.

Under the new proposal, those with chronic pain, on hospice care or diagnosed with a terminal illness will qualify for TCUP.

