3 June 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Did Texas Just Redefine Its Drug Policy In One Legislative Session? (With Brett Gelbord And Antonio Cifuentes)

Dykema

Contributor

Did Texas just redefine its drug policy in one session?
United States Texas Cannabis & Hemp
Brett M. Gelbord

Did Texas just redefine its drug policy in one session?

Lawmakers in Texas just enacted a wave of legislation aimed at banning hemp-derived THC, expanding medical cannabis access, and investing heavily in psychedelic research. Brett Gelbord and Antonio Cifuentes break down three key takeaways for businesses, clinicians, and local governments—and how it could impact enforcement, access, and future innovation.

Authors
Photo of Brett M. Gelbord
Brett M. Gelbord
