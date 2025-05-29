Texas Senate Bill 3 (SB3) Now Awaits Governor's Signature

Texas Senate Bill 3 (SB3) passed both the Texas House and Senate and is awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's signature to become law.

Below is a summary of the procedural status of SB3:

The Texas House of Representatives passed SB3 on May 22, 2025, after adopting an amendment that restored the bill to its original intent of banning consumable hemp products containing any amount of THC.

The Texas Senate had previously passed SB3 in March 2025.

On May 25, 2025, the Senate concurred with the House amendments, sending the bill to the Governor.

SB3 is now awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's signature.

If signed by the Governor, SB3 would go into effect on September 1, 2025.

Key Points in SB3 and how it impacts the hemp industry.

SB3 bans the sale of consumable hemp products containing any amount of THC, including delta-8 and delta-10.

The bill allows for the sale of non-intoxicating CBD and CBG products. What this means in theory and practice remains to be seen.

The ban on THC would significantly impact the Texas hemp industry, which has grown exponentially since the legalization of hemp-derived products in 2019.

The Texas Hemp Business Council estimates that the industry supports over 8,500 businesses and contributes significantly to the state's economy. Critics of SB3 argue that the ban could lead to job losses and economic downturns.

Certain businesses, trade and industry associations have indicated that they plan to file lawsuits if the bill takes effect.

