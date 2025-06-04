Cannabis Control Commission Petitions To Intervene In Case Concerning The Retroactivity Of New HCA Rules

As discussed in multiple Cannabis Control Commission (“Commission”) meetings over the past several months, the Commission has finally moved to intervene in a pending Superior Court case – Theory Wellness, Inc. et al. v. Town of Great Barrington – in which a central legal issue is whether Chapter 180 of the Acts of 2022 and the Commission's new regulations governing Host Community Agreements (collectively, the “New HCA Rules”) apply retroactively to Host Community Agreements (“HCAs”) that were executed prior to the effective date of New HCA Rules.



The plaintiffs in the case, three marijuana retailers located in Great Barrington, brought suit against the town seeking a return of millions of dollars in what are known as “Community Impact Fees” made in pursuant to HCAs that were executed before the New HCA Rules took effect. The claims are that HCA community impact fees paid to the town must be returned because the town did not incur such additional costs by virtue of the operation of the marijuana establishments in the town. While the preexisting regulatory framework supports the marijuana retailers in their pursuit of refunds as the law always limited community impact fees to those amounts reasonably related to the costs actually imposed on the town by the operation of the marijuana establishments in the municipality, the New HCA Rules make that mandate crystal clear and add certain documentation and other requirements including that the Commission must approve HCAs annually for compliance. Accordingly, the retroactive application of the New HCA Rules would be helpful to the plaintiff marijuana retailers in the Great Barrington litigation.



The New HCA Rules were intended to provide clarity to marijuana operators (including adult-use marijuana establishments and medical marijuana treatment centers) and their host municipalities regarding what conditions may (and, more importantly, may not) be included within an HCA, which all marijuana operators are required by law to obtain prior to receiving a license from the Commission. In particular, the New HCA Rules clarified that, although municipalities may impose Community Impact Fees annually on marijuana operations within their borders, such fees must be reasonably related to the actual costs imposed on the municipality by the marijuana operation. Pursuant to the New HCA Rules, municipalities must also keep diligent records of all such costs, which shall be reviewed and certified by the Commission prior to imposition of a Community Impact Fee. Since 2022, many municipalities have voluntarily amended their existing HCAs to comply with the New HCA Rules. However, several municipalities, including Great Barrington, have resisted arguing that the New HCA Rules do not expressly apply to HCAs executed prior to the effective dates of the New HCA Rules and, therefore, apply only prospectively to more recently executed HCAs.



Since the New HCA Rules took effect, the Commission has applied them to all HCAs (including those executed prior to 2022) by, among other things, requiring all existing licensees to submit conforming HCAs as part of license renewal applications, which must be submitted to the Commission on an annual basis. Despite this clear interpretation, until its recent motion to intervene in the Great Barrington case, the Commission has remained on the sidelines of cases examining the applicability of the New HCA Rules to legacy HCAs. These cases include Haverhill Stem LLC v. Fiorentini et al., in which the Superior Court for Essex County held that the New HCA Rules cannot be applied retroactively. Indeed, Great Barrington cited this very case in its opposition to plaintiffs' motion for judgment on the pleadings in the present case and also in its opposition to the Commission's recent motion to intervene.



Although the Commission's memorandum in support of its motion to intervene provides little insight into the specific arguments that the Commission may advance on the merits, the Commission will doubtless argue that the New HCA Rules should apply retroactively to all legacy HCAs and that recalcitrant municipalities, like Great Barrington, should be compelled to comply with the new regime. Critically, the Commission's memorandum underscores that the arguments in “this case directly implicate the Commission's authority to review and approve HCAs under G.L. c. 94G and the Commission's implementing regulations” and that “none of the parties currently involved in this matter are adequately situated to fully protect [the Commission's] authority.” Accordingly, the Commission argues that it should be granted intervention as a plaintiff in this case, either as a matter of right under Mass. R. Civ. P. 24(a), or via permissive intervention under Mass. R. Civ. P. 24(b).



Given the stakes and legal issues at hand, we would expect the Superior Court to grant the Commission's motion. We will continue to monitor the docket in this case and provide updates as developments unfold.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.