Update To 2018 Farm Bill Required To End Patchwork State Regulation Of Hemp

The 2018 Farm Bill set the metric for hemp as containing no more than .3% percent delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis. As reported in MJ Biz Daily, the lack of an amended federal Farm Bill has left the states to battle with the resulting chaos.

Since 2018, hemp-derived cannabinoid products have proliferated in states, such as Texas, Florida and North Carolina, which do not have a recreational cannabis market.

Many states, most notably California, have sought to eliminate "intoxicating cannabinoids" while other states have attempted to adopt more stringent regulations governing the manufacture, sale and marketing of such products. We will continue to keep you updated as states grapple with the regulation of hemp-derived cannabinoids.

The scattershot situation which has resulted in a patchwork of state regulations is the result of Congress' inability to pass a new Farm Bill or stand-alone legislation that addresses the "loophole" in the 2018 Farm Bill that's led to the proliferation of intoxicating hemp-derived THC products across the country. mjbizdaily.com/...

