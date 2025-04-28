The Week In Weed: March 7, 2025

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, Ohio legislators are working on a bill that would make major changes to the state's marijuana laws. The District of Columbia is cracking down on illegal retail outlets. Dallas' decriminalization law stands. And finally, Oscar attendees found some cannabis items in their gift bags.

OHIO

In November 2023, Ohio voters passed a ballot measure legalizing cannabis for adult-use. Now, the state Senate has passed a new bill that would alter the rules surrounding cannabis. Supporters say the legislation enacts needed reforms around packaging and home grow. Opponents say it subverts the will of the voters. The bill is currently in the House Judiciary committee. Although the bill is popular with Senate Republicans, it appears to be less so in the House. As is so often the case with cannabis laws, it's hard to tell how this will shake out.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Medical marijuana is legal in our nation's capital, both to consume and to sell in licensed dispensaries. Adult-use cannabis is legal, but no retail market is allowed to exist, due to a federal law prohibiting it. If you're thinking, "I can see that this would lead to illegal outlets that would be unregulated and potentially make things financially difficult for legal merchants," you'd be right. The District has given these "gifting" shops (you buy some small item for a substantial fee and are "given" cannabis along with your purchase) several opportunities to convert to a licensed model. Some have done so and some others have been padlocked and had their merchandise seized. Many, however, have continued to do business outside of the law. Now, things seem to be changing. Illegal operators have been given a hard deadline of March 31 to get with the program or get out of business, and the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA) has stepped up enforcement. Will this lead to a market where only the licensed survive? It seems as if only a full retail market would accomplish that, but that's not happening.

DALLAS

Last year, voters in Dallas passed a ballot measure decriminalizing cannabis. State Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) sued to overturn the measure. In addition, Paxton has asked a judge for an injunction that would allow continued enforcement of the pre-existing law while the court case plays out. Late last week, Judge Dale Tillery denied that request. So the decriminalization law stands, at least for now.

AND FINALLY

In addition to the glamorous spotlight of red carpets and major awards, Oscar nominees all receive gift bags. And we're not talking the sort of stuff your kid brings home from a birthday party or that the guests receive at a wedding. These bags are valued at $220,000 each. This year, cannabis products made up part of the swanky package, with items from Dogwalkers, Beboe, Senorita and RYTHM.

Originally published 7 March 2025.

