The Week In Weed: March 14, 2025 (Video)

IDAHO

Most states have legalized some form of cannabis. Idaho is not most states. Cannabis is illegal for any purpose, medical or otherwise, and some members of the state legislature would like to keep it that way. House Joint Resolution 4 would amend the state Constitution to prevent cannabis legalization through a ballot initiative, thus reserving to the legislature the sole power to legalize. The resolution passed the House, and is now on its way to the Senate. In a fun twist, assuming it passes the Senate, it will then be placed on the 2026 ballot for voters to approve. And that's not all! A different ballot initiative, which is now in the signature gathering process, would decriminalize cannabis. So it's possible that Idaho will have both legalization and a ban on legalization to consider next year.

KENTUCKY

Kentucky legislators have been wrestling with what to do about hemp beverages. Legalized by the 2018 Farm Bill (regular readers will doubtless recall that Mitch McConnell (R-KY) signed off on the final version of that legislation with a hemp pen), states have regulated hemp in different ways. In Kentucky, intoxicating hemp beverages are currently legal in the state because of the federal law, but some legislators are working to change that. After considering a temporary ban on the products, a bill currently under consideration would place a cap of 5 mg THC and regulate the drinks like alcohol.

CANADA

Now that Justin Trudeau's time as Prime Minister of Canada has come to an end, Canadians are looking back at his term with mixed feelings. They see accomplishments in some areas and failure in others. The thing they view as his biggest success? Legalizing cannabis. Of those surveyed, 52 percent described legalization as a success, with only 24 percent saying it was a failure. Full poll results are available here.

AND FINALLY

Mindy Kaling recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And she's a little concerned about the placement.

Originally published 14 March 2025.

