The Week In Weed: March 28, 2025

This week, legislation that would ban intoxicating hemp is moving through the Texas legislature. We applaud the state of Tennessee for the name they've given a legalization bill. We report on the least shocking cannabis news of 2025. And finally, we see a well-known company break into the edibles market.

TEXAS

Many states have taken up the issue of hemp-derived THC products, and decisions across the country have varied. Interestingly, as this map shows, there seems to be little correlation between legal cannabis and legal intoxicating hemp. In Texas, a total ban on such products has now passed the state Senate by a wide margin. The bill would need to be passed by the House before going to the governor, so this is not a done deal. A separate House bill, not yet voted upon, would place limits on intoxicating hemp, but would not ban it entirely.

TENNESSEE

In Tennessee, the only form of cannabis that's legal is low THC, if prescribed by a physician. State Senator Heidi Campbell (D) would like to change that and tend to some road problems at the same time. The Tennessee Pot for Potholes Act would legalize adult-use cannabis and allocate in large part the revenue from sales to fixing crumbling roads in the state. Is this a long shot to be enacted? Yes. Is it a fantastic name for a bill? Also yes.

VIRGINIA

As we predicted last week, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) vetoed legislation setting up a retail market for adult-use cannabis, which was legalized several years ago. So what's next for Virginia? Youngkin is not able to run for re-election, so there will be a new governor after November's election. Most likely, a Democrat will approve a retail market bill, and a Republican will not.

AND FINALLY

There's news this week that the parent company of Edible Arrangements, Edible Brands, is looking to sell a different kind of edible. So if artfully presented strawberries and kiwis aren't your thing, check out the drinks and gummies.

Originally published 28 March 2025

