THC Beverage Market Continues Exponential Growth

The hemp-beverage market, fueled by shifts in consumer behavior and government allowances, is drawing traditional retailers and conglomerates into the fold. The generational shift away from alcohol consumption has helped fuel demand, including the canna-curious consumer. Many states are developing novel regulatory regimes and enforcement tactics to ensure hemp beverages are sold through legal channels and are not accessible by youth.

We will continue to keep you updated on the growth of the THC Beverage sector and the accompanying regulatory and excise tax battles which are being debated in state legislatures across the country.

The intoxicating hemp-beverage boom, which originated in Minnesota in 2023, has expanded nationwide but primarily taken root in the Southeast and Texas and, more broadly, in states without regulated access to traditional marijuana products. mjbizdaily.com/...

