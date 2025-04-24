ARTICLE
24 April 2025

THC Beverage Market Continues Exponential Growth

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
The hemp-beverage market, fueled by shifts in consumer behavior and government allowances, is drawing traditional retailers and conglomerates into the fold.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Daniel P. McGee
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The hemp-beverage market, fueled by shifts in consumer behavior and government allowances, is drawing traditional retailers and conglomerates into the fold. The generational shift away from alcohol consumption has helped fuel demand, including the canna-curious consumer. Many states are developing novel regulatory regimes and enforcement tactics to ensure hemp beverages are sold through legal channels and are not accessible by youth.

We will continue to keep you updated on the growth of the THC Beverage sector and the accompanying regulatory and excise tax battles which are being debated in state legislatures across the country.

The intoxicating hemp-beverage boom, which originated in Minnesota in 2023, has expanded nationwide but primarily taken root in the Southeast and Texas and, more broadly, in states without regulated access to traditional marijuana products.

mjbizdaily.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel P. McGee
Daniel P. McGee
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More