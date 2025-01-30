ARTICLE
30 January 2025

OBNDD Rule Change Regarding Application Corrections

HE
Hall Estill

Contributor

Hall Estill logo
Explore Firm Details
OBNDD has set a new deadline to correct applications.
United States Oklahoma Cannabis & Hemp
John Hickey

OBNDD has set a new deadline to correct applications. “Official correspondence” from the OBNDD will be sent via email or first-class mail to the individual listed as the contact person on the OBNDD application.

If OBNDD identifies and issue after it has been accepted for filing, OBNDD will notify the contact person via email or first-class mail.

The applicant will have thirty (30) days to address all identified issues with the application. Failure to correct the issues identified by OBNDD will result in the application being deemed as withdrawn.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Hickey
John Hickey
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More