OBNDD Rule Change Regarding Application Corrections

OBNDD has set a new deadline to correct applications. “Official correspondence” from the OBNDD will be sent via email or first-class mail to the individual listed as the contact person on the OBNDD application.

If OBNDD identifies and issue after it has been accepted for filing, OBNDD will notify the contact person via email or first-class mail.

The applicant will have thirty (30) days to address all identified issues with the application. Failure to correct the issues identified by OBNDD will result in the application being deemed as withdrawn.

