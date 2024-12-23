New OMMA Rules Re: Timely Renewal Submissions - (Rules Eff. October 29, 2024)

A commercial licensee that attempts to renew its license after the expiration date of the license shall pay a nonrefundable late renewal fee in the amount...

Grace Period

A commercial licensee that attempts to renew its license after the expiration date of the license shall pay a nonrefundable late renewal fee in the amount of $500.00 to reinstate the license once processed and approved by the Authority.

A license that has been expired for more than ninety (90) days shall not be renewed.

Beginning November 1, 2024, a commercial licensee that attempts to renew its license after the expiration date of the license shall pay a nonrefundable late renewal fee of $500 per week that the license is expired and a license that has been expired for more than sixty (60) calendar days shall not be renewed.

A commercial license holder cannot operate until OMMA approves the late renewal application and issues a new license.

Timely Submission of Renewal Applications

Only license renewal applications submitted at least 60 calendar days prior to the expiration date shall be considered timely submitted and subject to the requirement that applications be reviewed, or notice sent to the applicant regarding the status of the application, within 90 business day of receipt of the application.

A medical marijuana business license shall remain unexpired during the pendency of the application for renewal provided that such application was timely submitted. The Authority shall allow renewal applications to be submitted at least 120 calendar days prior to the expiration date of a medical marijuana business license.

For renewal applications, there will be a 120-day grace period for licensees with expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2024, and March 1, 2025. Under this grace period, applications must be submitted before their expiration dates to be considered “timely.” All other licensees with expiration dates post-March 1, 2025, must submit renewal applications pursuant to the new Rules. Regardless, it remains our recommendation that you file your renewal applications at least 60 days before the expiration.

Late Renewal Application Fee

Late renewal applications and late renewal fees apply only to initial renewal applications.

If an initial renewal application is rejected for any reason, the licensee has thirty (30) days to resubmit the application with the required information Failure to resubmit the application within the thirty (30) days shall result in expiration of the application and the licensee is prohibited from submitting a new renewal application subject to the late renewal fees.

Liquidation of Products

A medical marijuana business licensee whose license is not renewed, or whose license is revoked, suspended, or voluntarily surrendered, shall cease all operations immediately upon expiration of the license and shall dispose of any medical marijuana or medical marijuana products.

Except as provided by Section 427.14 of Title 63 of the Oklahoma Statutes, immediately upon expiration of a license, any medical marijuana business shall cease all possession, transfer, or sale of medical marijuana or medical marijuana products. Any continued possession, sale, or transfer shall subject the business owners and operators to felony prosecution pursuant to the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.

