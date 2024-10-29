The Week In Weed: October 25, 2024

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have the latest development in the Arkansas ballot initiative saga. Delaware allows banks to work with cannabis companies. A New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate is promising to legalize cannabis. And finally, Snoop Dogg tries meteorology on for size.

ARKANSAS

To catch up on what's been happening in Arkansas, check out prior reporting here. Our question was: will an expansion of the state's medical marijuana program be on the November ballot? The answer is: yes. However, the votes won't count. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled this week that the measure's language did not fully explain what it would do, and is therefore, invalid. So why will the initiative still appear? Because early voting in the state has already begun, and it's too late to change the ballot. So, it's back to the drawing board for cannabis advocates in the state. Look for more on this in 2026.

DELAWARE

Delaware Governor John Carney (D) recently signed a bill that provides protection to financial institutions serving state-legal cannabis companies. As regular readers know very well, banks steer clear of the cannabis industry, for fear of penalties or prosecution. Delaware's law seeks to ease those concerns, by demonstrating that financial services providers are following a legal framework. A federal law would alleviate those concerns entirely, but that seems a long shot.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Alone among the New England states, New Hampshire does not allow adult-use cannabis. They've tried to legalize, but somehow, it never works out. One of many roadblocks was the opposition of Governor Chris Sununu (R). The governor is not running for re-election, so someone new will join this cast of characters. The Democratic candidate has come out in favor of legalization.

AND FINALLY

Snoop Dogg wears many hats: musician, cooking show co-host, Olympics commentator, and cannabis entrepreneur. Now, you can add weatherman to that list.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

