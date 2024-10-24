ARTICLE
24 October 2024

New Rule Regarding Renewal Applications

OMMA has announced that effective November 1, 2024, Senate Bill 1939 will change commercial license renewal application time frames as follows:

1534978a.jpg

OMMA further announced that there will be a 120-day grace period for licensees with expiration dates between November 1, 2024 and March 1, 2025. Under this grace period, application will be submitted under current OMMA rules, which state the licensee must submit a renewal application before their expiration date in order to be considered "timely". All licensees with expiration dates post March 1, 2025, must submit renewal application pursuant to the above chart.

It remains our recommendation that you submit your renewal application by no later than 60 days prior to the expiration date

