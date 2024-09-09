Under Illinois law, there are various statutes and regulations that set forth requirements and prohibitions for advertising, promotion, packaging, and labeling of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. These rules are intended to protect consumers, and especially minors, from advertising that is misleading or targeted at children. The rules also are intended to protect consumers by requiring the accurate listing of ingredients in cannabis products, and, in certain instances, they require warnings on cannabis products, such as that smoking may be harmful to health. They also ensure that cannabis products are properly packaged, so that the products are sealed and marked.
The checklists below summarize some of the most significant requirements and rules relating to the advertising, labeling and packaging of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in Illinois. The green checkmarks reflect requirements, and the red Xs reflect prohibitions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.