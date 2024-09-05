The Future Looks Better For Cannabis Reform

Earlier this year, the DEA initiated rulemaking to reclassify cannabis as a schedule III narcotic. This is probably the biggest news in cannabis reform since the Controlled Substances Act became law.

A lot of folks had hoped that cannabis would be rescheduled in advance of the 2024 election. Those hopes were dashed when the DEA scheduled a hearing for the proposed reclassification about a month after the election. My colleague, Vince Sliwoski, wrote a post on DEA's hearing announcement here.

Since DEA announced the hearing in late August (and frankly even before then), I've seen a lot of speculation that if President Trump wins, he would derail the rescheduling. That didn't seem likely given that President Trump (while not very good on cannabis reform in his first term) hadn't really indicated an intent to derail the rescheduling process– if he even could.

But in the last few weeks, it's become apparent that no matter who wins, the future will look better for cannabis reform. We've already known that Vice President Kamala Harris has changed her views significantly over the years, and now supports cannabis reform. But in the last few weeks, RFK Jr. (probably the most pro-cannabis reform of the three candidates) suspended his campaign to endorse President Trump. Now, President Trump has come out himself in support of cannabis reform.

Over the weekend, Trump announced his support of Florida's proposed cannabis law amendment, though he mentioned favoring laws that restricted public consumption. Then, Trump appeared on Lex Fridman's podcast where he discussed the benefits of medical marijuana and opined that cannabis should be legal and regulated. Trump is expected to lay out more detailed proposals regarding cannabis reform in advance of the election.

Circling back to the issue of whether Trump would derail rescheduling, I don't think that is very likely– even if he could do that come January 2025. Yes, it was proposed by President Joe Biden. But beyond that, there does not seem to be any real motivation for him to try and derail the process when even he acknowledged that the majority of Americans support cannabis reform.

Putting aside the presidency for a minute, the bigger issue for cannabis reform is whether Congress can put a meaningful piece of legislation in front of whomever is President. The President only has so much authority on this topic, without an act of Congress. And despite popular support for cannabis in the last few years, Congress has proven completely inept at passing any kind of legislation.

While cannabis reform has traditionally seen broad Democrat support, congressional Republicans are starting to turn around. For example, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has been a leading voice for cannabis reform. And with Trump throwing his weight behind cannabis reform, you can expect to see more and more congressional Republicans jump on board. As friend of the Canna Law Blog, Hirsh Jain, Tweeted:

IMO Trump's stance on cannabis will have a greater impact on GOP officials than voters > Which is great b/c support of GOP politicians is critical to pass reform in IN, NH, PA, WI, etc in 2025 Politicians seek "safety" in the political tribe & are wary of public deviation from it

In other words, voters are already there, and congressional Republicans (as well as state-level counterparts) needed a nudge to get on board. That nudge is here, so you can expect to see a lot more support in the near future.

The bottom line here is that, for the first time since the passage of the Controlled Substances Act, both of the main candidates for the presidency favor cannabis reform. While a lot of the details will be ironed out in the coming weeks and once the winner takes office, a lot of folks in the industry (which has faced an uphill battle since day one) undoubtedly feel hope for the future.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.