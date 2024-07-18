CLM/Women Newsletter Vol. 1

Notes From Our Leadership.

Nourishing our relationships is a powerful value that feeds our spirits, our professional lives and our social and family lives. This is why CLM/Women is re-engaging some of the most important relationships we have–with our women clients and friends–to keep our mutual network close and collegial. Everyone benefits when we share our good news together. So, we hope that a quarterly Newsletter will re-start an enduring conversation about how we can help one another not only professionally, but through kindness, charity and service.

Carter Ledyard Partners Karen Schiele and Alison Powers Herman Present CLE on the fundamentals of Generation Skipping Transfer Trusts

On May 13, 2024, partners Karen T. Schiele and Alison Powers Herman participated as panelists in the New York State Bar Association CLE Program entitled, " NY Trusts 101". The program provided attorneys with an outline of the uses and structures of the most popular trusts used in Trusts and Estates Practice in New York. Ms. Schiele and Ms. Herman focused their discussion on the fundamentals of Generation Skipping Transfer Trusts.

Pang Zhang-Whitaker Joins AABANY Panel Discussion on Navigating the Intricate Legal Landscape for High Net Worth Individuals

Pang Zhang-Whitaker served on the April 11th, 2024 panel discussion presented by the Asian American Bar Association of New York. The discussion centered on navigating the intricate legal landscape for high net worth individuals amidst the ever-changing global political and economic environment. The panel of experts offered insights into key areas such as cross-border trusts & estates, tax panning, investments and dispute resolutions. Panelists included Christine Hou of Peter Kimmelman Asset Management LLC, Jason Kang of Kobre & Kim LLP, and Hardy Zhou of Feingold & Alpert LLP. Pang is a partner and Chair of the firm's China Cross-Border Practice Group. Learn more here.

Sarah Ganley Wins in Court! CLM Client Wins in Website Accessibility Suit in New York State Supreme Court

Carter Ledyard announced a favorable decision in RODRIGUEZ, OMAR vs. BITCHIN' INC., Index No. 152619/2023, a website accessibility suit brought against our client, Bitchin' Inc., in New York Supreme Court. The Carter Ledyard team was led by John M. Griem, Jr., partner and Chair of the Intellectual Property Department, and Sarah H. Ganley, associate in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice.

Melinda Fellner Releases Latest Podcast Episode: Tax Tete-a-Tete

The latest episodes of Tax Tête-à-tête are available on our website and wherever you find podcasts. In our ongoing series, host and Tax department chair Melinda Fellner sits down with guests for insightful discussions. The latest season features Charles Bruder, Co-Chair of Norris McLaughlin's Executive Compensation & Employee Benefits Group. Together, they explore various questions and challenges that today's companies face under the tax code, executive compensation, ERISA, and other related topics.

Carter Ledyard and KPMG Hosted "Strategies for Addressing Underperforming Office Assets in NYC" Panels and Discussion

Barbara Brown joined the rest of the Firm's Real Estate team in building out the event, attended by nearly 100 New York real estate investors.

Karen Meara authors article on New York's Climate Act

For New York Law Journal, Karen Meara writes with Christopher Rizzo to highlight crucial but under-the-radar legal initiatives to preserve grid reliability in relation to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) passed in 2019.

Sarah Ganley Authors Two Articles: Thomson-Reuters and New York Law Journal

Cannabis Law 2030: Impact of Federal Regulations on NY's Legalization of Cannabis – New York Law Journal and Federal Court Dismisses Challenge to Cannabis Prohibition: Alex Malyshev and Sarah Ganley analyze Canna Provisions Case

Jenny Frank and Claudia Carbone Lead Moreld in Acquisition of ocean Installer

Carter Ledyard announced that its client, Moreld, acquired Ocean Installer in a complex transaction. Moreld is a multi-disciplinary engineering group in the offshore energy and marine industries, and Ocean Installer provides marine construction and offshore energy solutions. Moreld is owned by McIntyre Partners, acquired from HitecVision in January 2024, a transaction in which Carter Ledyard counseled McIntyre. Moreld has raised $225 million in senior secured notes to fund the acquisition, among other things.

