Timely Documentary "Centered: Joe Lieberman" Opening Nation-wide In Regal Theaters

Regal Cinemas is set to honor the life, legacy, and spirit of bi-partisanship embodied by the late Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman with a nationwide two-night screening of the documentary Centered: Joe Lieberman. Produced by RPJ client Black Eye Productions in association with the Hidden Light Institute and directed by Jonathan Gruber, this timely film explores Lieberman's distinguished political career and founding on the "No Labels" political movement.

Centered shines a spotlight on Lieberman's historic run in 2000 as the first Jewish candidate for Vice President on a major ticket, running with presidential nominee and then-Vice President Al Gore. In the 2000 election, Gore and Lieberman won the popular vote by a margin of more than 500,000 votes, but lost the deciding Electoral College to the Republican George W. Bush-Dick Cheney ticket by the slim margin, 271-266. Many will remember the scandal of "hanging chads" – incomplete paper ballots in Florida – which tipped the Electoral balance, confirmed by the US Supreme Court in a decision many considered partisan and which changed the course of history.

Lieberman continued to spearhead many successful legislative initiatives and later sought the Democratic nomination in 2004. He eventually left the Democratic party and, in 2010, founded and was Chairman of the bi-partisan "No Labels" political movement. The No Labels political party secured ballot access in 24 states before ending its effort to build a unity ticket in 2024. Lieberman died in March 2024 at 82, and is remembered for his many successful legislative initiatives and his unwavering commitment to the values of democracy and bi-partisanship. Read more about the film in our article here.

The film will be screened across more than 60 Regal theaters nationwide on March 18 and 19. Following these initial screenings, select theaters will host week-long runs of the documentary, providing a lasting opportunity for audiences to appreciate Lieberman's inspiring legacy. Get your tickets here and here.

The screening event offers an opportunity for those who admired Lieberman's work to celebrate his life and career while also reflecting on the complexities of American politics during and after his time in office. Congratulations again to Black Eye Productions and Jon Gruber on this phenomenal achievement – and thanks to RPJ's Heidi Reavis and Katie Bigley for their assistance with production legal on the film!

