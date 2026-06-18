FAA Declares ‘No Drone Zones’ For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Go-To Guide: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has designated all 2026 FIFA World Cup venues as “No Drone Zones” for the duration of the tournament, prohibiting unauthorized drone flights in restricted airspace surrounding all host city venues. Violations may result in immediate arrest and may carry criminal penalties of imprisonment not to exceed one year and a fine not to exceed $100,000. Violations may also trigger civil penalties of up to $75,000 per violation and permanent seizure of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Federal agencies — including the FAA, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security — and local law enforcement, are actively coordinating enforcement and are authorized to deploy counter-drone technology to detect, intercept, and disable unauthorized drones.

Before flying, all operators should consider checking current Notices to Airman (NOTAMs) and Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) using the FAA’s B4UFLY application and review the FAA's official FIFA World Cup 2026 flight advisory.

Technological advancements and commercial adoption have driven growth in drone use over the last decade. However, proliferation of UAS has resulted in increased oversight of drone operations globally, with scrutiny turned toward criminal or otherwise harmful operations.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup — taking place across North America from June 11 through July 19 — begins, the FAA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and local law enforcement agencies have identified unauthorized drone use as an important enforcement priority.

No Drone Zones and the Legal Background

The FAA has declared the World Cup as a “No Drone Zone.” According to the FAA, “A ‘No Drone Zone’ means that unauthorized drone flights are strictly prohibited in the designated airspace and surrounding grounds.”1

Covered venues include match venues and related fan events. However, the scope of coverage of TFRs imposed in connection with World Cup events depends on the type of event. For example, match venues receive flight restrictions covering a three-nautical-mile radius up to 3,000 feet above ground level, while fan events experience restrictions covering a one-nautical-mile radius up to 1,000 feet above ground level.

Penalties for Violations

The following penalties may accompany a violation of a No Drone Zone:

Potential immediate arrest

Criminal penalties to include imprisonment not to exceed one year and a fine not to exceed $100,000

Civil penalties of up to $75,000 per violation

Interception, grounding, and ultimate seizure of UAS

Compliance Obligations for Commercial and Recreational Operators

Drone operators may wish to take heed of the many federal regulations applicable to flying drones within the national airspace system. All recreational flyers must pass The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST) and save the certificate to produce to law enforcement upon request.

Drones that weigh 0.55 pounds or more must be registered on the FAA’s DroneZone website and marked with the registration number.

Regardless of the drone size, the FAA requires a FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate for any drone operation that is not purely recreational and has a business, paid, or operational purpose.2

DHS Measures for Counter-Drone Defenses

Local officials in cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Spokane, and Atlanta have warned the public against unauthorized drone use during the World Cup. Leaders in some localities have explained that enforcing airspace restrictions is part of a greater effort to mitigate the anticipated rise in criminal activities associated with large-scale, public World Cup events. Notwithstanding the perceived severity of these crimes, federal prosecutors have expressed an intent to address unauthorized drone flights with serious federal penalties.

Furthermore, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to emphasize enforcement of unauthorized drone use at World Cup venues and associated events. Specifically, the Secretary of Homeland Security indicated that DHS is prepared for enforcement at FIFA events, explaining that eight drones were successfully grounded at a separate, recent public event.

Identifying Restrictions

The FAA plans to impose TFRs over several areas during the World Cup. A TFR allows certain drone operations within the restricted airspace when coordinated with the federal government.

Because NOTAMs and TFR boundaries are subject to change, operators should consider consulting the following resources for the most current and location-specific restrictions before conducting drone flights in or near a World Cup host city during between June 11, 2026, and July 19, 2026:

Operators who are uncertain whether a planned operation is permissible may wish to seek formal determination from the FAA before proceeding.

The FAA has implemented TFRs within a three-nautical-mile radius up to 3,000 feet above ground level at U.S. World Cup venues on the following dates:

Venue City, State Dates (2026) SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA June 12, 15, 18, 21, 25, 28;

July 2, 10 Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA June 13, 16, 19, 22, 25; July 1 Lumen Field Seattle, WA June 15, 19, 24, 26; July 1, 6 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX June 14, 17, 22, 25, 27, 30;

July 3, 6, 14 NRG Stadium Houston, TX June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29; July 4 Mercedez-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA June 15, 18, 21, 24, 27;

July 1, 7, 15 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA June 13, 16, 19, 23, 26, 29; July 9 Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL June 15, 21, 24, 27;

July 3, 11, 18 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO June 16, 20, 25, 27;

July 3, 11 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ June 13, 16, 22, 25, 27, 30;

July 5, 19 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA June 14, 19, 22, 25, 27; July 4

There are additional TFRs within a one-nautical-mile radius up to 1,000 feet above ground level at fan-event locations on the following dates:

Venue City, State Dates (2026) LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA June 10-15 Dallas Fair Park Dallas, TX June 11-30;

July 1-7, 9-11, 14, 15, 18, 19 East Downtown District Houston, TX June 11-30;

July 1-7, 9-11, 14, 15, 18, 19 Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA June 11-15, 17-21, 24, 26, 27;

July 1, 7, 14, 15 City Hall Plaza Boston, MA June 11-26 Bayfront Park Miami, FL June 13-30; July 1-5 National WWI Museum and Memorial Kansas City, MO June 9, 11-14, 16, 19-21, 24-27;

July 1, 3, 4-7, 9-12 Sports Illustrated Stadium Harrison, NJ June 13-30; July 11-19 Louis Armstrong Stadium Flushing, NY June 11-27 Emily Warren Roebling Plaza Brooklyn, NY June 13-19 Rockefeller Center New York, NY July 4-19 Lemon Hill Park Philadelphia, PA June 11-30; July 1-19

Footnotes

1 The applicable federal statutes providing for regulation are 49 U.S.C. 46307 and 40103, which make it illegal for a person to knowingly or willfully enter or operate an aircraft (including drones) in restricted airspace designated for national defense purposes without authorization.