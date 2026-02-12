Aviation Outlook

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.

The global aviation industry is undergoing a period of significant transformation, marked by a robust post-pandemic recovery and renewed growth momentum. In 2024, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with more than 5 billion travelers projected for 2025 – a milestone that underscores the sector's resilience and adaptability.

Market Recovery and Growth Drivers

The resurgence in global air travel is driven by both structural and cyclical factors. Passenger demand has rebounded strongly, with Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) expected to grow at an average annual rate of 4.2 percent through 2044. The global commercial fleet is forecast to expand from just over 27,000 aircraft in 2024 to nearly 50,000 by 2044, supported by 43,600 new deliveries – approximately three-quarters of which will be single-aisle aircraft.

This growth is underpinned by rising middle-class populations, increased affordability of air travel and expanding global connectivity, particularly in emerging markets. Notably, the share of global traffic within and to/from emerging markets has risen to 60 percent, and these regions are expected to account for more than half of the global fleet by 2044. The industry's ability to adapt to shifting consumer preferences with evermore diversified service offerings has further fueled recovery and expansion.

Operational and Financial Challenges

However, despite strong demand fundamentals, the aviation sector faces persistent operational and financial headwinds.

Supply chain disruptions continue to constrain aircraft production, with both airframe and engine manufacturers struggling to restore pre-pandemic output levels. This has led to delivery delays, increased aircraft utilization and greater reliance on extending the economic life of existing fleets. Labor shortages, particularly among pilots and skilled technical staff, are driving up costs and limiting capacity growth. Geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts introduce additional uncertainty, impacting fuel prices, route planning and overall market stability. The financial environment is further complicated by an uncertain interest rate outlook, dampening activity in aviation debt and securitization markets.

This increasingly complex environment poses a real challenge, be it in respect of fleet renewal strategies or financing models or operational efficiency, all of which in turn demands more agile and innovative approaches from industry participants.

Sustainability and Digital Transformation

Sustainability and digital innovation have become central pillars of the industry's strategic agenda. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) imperatives are driving investments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), emissions-reducing technologies and operational efficiencies. However, scaling SAF production and achieving meaningful emissions reductions require coordinated action across the value chain, including from governments, fuel suppliers and industry stakeholders – yet, recent trends suggest an increasingly divergent approach to ESG matters in different markets, making such coordination incrementally more challenging.

On the other hand, digital transformation is accelerating, with airlines and airports adopting advanced technologies such as "digital twins," generative artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to enhance operational efficiency, maintenance and the passenger experience. Cybersecurity has emerged as a critical concern, prompting the adoption of comprehensive frameworks aligned with international standards to safeguard increasingly digitalized operations.

Future Outlook

Strategic opportunities abound in fleet modernization, with nearly 80 percent of today's fleet expected to be replaced by 2044. This transition offers significant potential for investment in next-generation and fuel-efficient aircraft using innovative financing structures with the participation of both incumbent and new providers of capital. Lessors, particularly those with scale, will be particularly well placed to grow their market share.

Notwithstanding growing headwinds, sustainability is likely to remain a central focus, as regulatory and societal pressures accelerate the adoption of SAF, emissions-reducing technologies and comprehensive ESG frameworks.

Mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances will continue to reshape competitive dynamics. Regional carriers are increasingly partnering with global airlines to expand network reach and optimize resource utilization, and consolidation will continue to be a key feature of the aviation landscape.

Conclusion

The global aviation industry continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, and it is well equipped to overcome emerging challenges and seize new opportunities – but its trajectory will be shaped by its ability to adapt to a complex and rapidly evolving environment and embrace potentially profound and transformational change. Strategic foresight and coordinated action will be essential to ensuring long-term success and shaping a more sustainable, connected future for global air travel.

