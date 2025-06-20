ARTICLE
20 June 2025

Sara And Josh Talk About Drone EOs (Podcast)

In this episode of Sara and Josh Talk About Drones, Sara and Josh talk about several developments in the UAS space.
Sara M. Baxenberg and Joshua S. Turner

In this episode of Sara and Josh Talk About Drones, Sara and Josh talk about several developments in the UAS space. First, they give an update on the alleged UAS sightings in New Jersey from December 2024 and the consensus that these sightings were in fact authorized crewed aircraft rather than rogue UAS. Next, they cover takeaways from the recent XPONENTIAL conference and the U.S. policy implications of recent high-profile usage of small drones in wartime conflicts. Sara and Josh then discuss the Trump Administration's recentExecutive Orderson "Unleashing American Drone Dominance" and "Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty." Finally, Sara and Josh revisit the Department of Commerce'sproceeding on the UAS supply chainto provide an update on how that proceeding is likely to resolve, and how the parallel Commerce proceeding in theconnected vehicle spaceand theFCC's involvement thereinmay shape the future of the drone supply chain.

To listen to the podcast please click here.

