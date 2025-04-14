ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Space Business Review March 2025

March 10 – Chinese launch start-up Jiangsu Deep Blue Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd. secured nearly $69m in funding in a Series B4 investment round...
United States Transport
Dara A. Panahy and Bijan Ganji
March 10 – Chinese launch start-up Jiangsu Deep Blue Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd. secured nearly $69m in funding in a Series B4 investment round led by Tai'an Yuanwang New Energy Industry Investment Fund.

March 10 – SES S.A. made an investment of an undisclosed amount in Lynk Global, Inc. through participation in the company's Series B funding round.

March 14 – Chinese launch start-up Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Ltd. (iSpace) raised several hundred million yuan in a Series D round led by Sichuan Tianfu Xinyun Digital Economy Development Fund Co., Ltd.

