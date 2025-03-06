Space Business Review February 2025

February Fundraising & Investment Activity

February 4 – Japanese start-up ArkEdge Space Inc. raised JPY 8b (USD $53m) in a Series B funding round led by Incubate Fund, with participation from JIC Venture Growth Investment Co., Ltd., WiL, LLC and other investors.

February 6 – Urban Sky Theory, Inc. raised $30m in a Series B funding round led by Altos Ventures Management, Inc., with participation from New Legacy Group, LLC, Catapult Ultimate Holdings Ltd and Lavrock Ventures, LLC, among others.

February 13 – K2 Space Corporation raised $110m for production of its Mega satellite busses in a Series B funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Altimeter Capital Management, LP. Alpine Space Ventures GmbH, First Round Capital Management, LLC and others also participated.

