Wait, We Have To Tell Who? What You Need To Know About State Premerger Notifications (Podcast)

Axinn partnerLisl Dunlopjoins hosts Alicia Downey and Rubin Waranch for an in-depth discussion on the growing wave of state-level transaction notification laws—often referred to as "mini-HSR laws." With more state legislatures enacting or proposing legislation that requires parties to notify the state attorney general or other authorities of transactions involving material ownership changes, Lisl brings her deep antitrust experience to the table to unpack the drivers behind this trend and its impact on regulatory review.
Listen on theOur Curious Amalgampodcast website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.