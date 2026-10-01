In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
How is the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, particularly algorithmic pricing tools, challenging traditional US antitrust law? This article examines the blurring line between independent business decisions and unlawful coordination among competitors in the era of AI deployment. Legal experts analyze evolving theories of coordinated and unilateral conduct as regulators grapple with new technological realities.
Steptoe partner Lee Berger and associates Weisiyu Jiang, and Talia Plofsky authored an article titled "Evolving Theories of Coordinated and Unilateral Conduct in US Antitrust Law in the Era of Rapid AI Deployment" which appeared in National Lawyers Monthly, a publication of the Taiwan Bar Association. The article examines how the rapid adoption of AI, particularly algorithmic pricing tools, is challenging traditional US antitrust law by blurring the line between independent business decisions and unlawful coordination among competitors.