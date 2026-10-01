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1 October 2026

Evolving Theories Of Coordinated And Unilateral Conduct In US Antitrust Law In The Era Of Rapid AI Deployment

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How is the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, particularly algorithmic pricing tools, challenging traditional US antitrust law? This article examines the blurring line between independent business decisions and unlawful coordination among competitors in the era of AI deployment. Legal experts analyze evolving theories of coordinated and unilateral conduct as regulators grapple with new technological realities.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Lee F. Berger,Weisiyu Jiang, and Talia Plofsky

Steptoe partner Lee Berger and associates Weisiyu Jiang, and Talia Plofsky authored an article titled "Evolving Theories of Coordinated and Unilateral Conduct in US Antitrust Law in the Era of Rapid AI Deployment" which appeared in National Lawyers Monthly, a publication of the Taiwan Bar Association. The article examines how the rapid adoption of AI, particularly algorithmic pricing tools, is challenging traditional US antitrust law by blurring the line between independent business decisions and unlawful coordination among competitors.

Read more in National Lawyers Monthly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Lee F. Berger
Lee F. Berger
Photo of Weisiyu Jiang
Weisiyu Jiang
Photo of Talia Plofsky
Talia Plofsky
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