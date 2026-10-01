Steptoe partner Lee Berger and associates Weisiyu Jiang, and Talia Plofsky authored an article titled "Evolving Theories of Coordinated and Unilateral Conduct in US Antitrust Law in the Era of Rapid AI Deployment" which appeared in National Lawyers Monthly, a publication of the Taiwan Bar Association. The article examines how the rapid adoption of AI, particularly algorithmic pricing tools, is challenging traditional US antitrust law by blurring the line between independent business decisions and unlawful coordination among competitors.

Read more in National Lawyers Monthly.