The Federal Trade Commission Forms Healthcare Task Force To Address Competition In Healthcare Markets

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has formed a Healthcare Task Force to focus on competition and consumer protection issues in healthcare markets...

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.

Article Insights

Sean P. McConnell’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries Duane Morris LLP are most popular: within Law Department Performance topic(s)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has formed a Healthcare Task Force to focus on competition and consumer protection issues in healthcare markets and to develop policy recommendations aimed at improving healthcare market practices. The memorandum establishing the Task Force describes its mandate, structure and intended workstreams.

Implications for Healthcare Market Participants

The Task Force is intended to provide a more coordinated and systematic framework for the FTC's work in this sector, aligning enforcement, research and policy to address emerging and persistent issues in healthcare competition and consumer protection.

The memorandum signals that the FTC will continue to prioritize healthcare as a core enforcement and policy area. Market participants – including providers, payers, intermediaries, and other healthcare entities – can expect:

Continued scrutiny of transactions, joint ventures and contracting practices that may affect competition.

Ongoing attention to representations and business practices that may mislead or harm healthcare consumers.

Increased emphasis on policy development and advocacy that may shape future regulatory and enforcement approaches in healthcare markets.

Overview of the Healthcare Task Force

The Healthcare Task Force is designed as an internal, cross‑disciplinary body within the FTC, drawing on staff and expertise from across the agency. Its creation reflects the Commission's recognition that healthcare markets present complex and evolving competition and consumer protection challenges, including issues arising from consolidation, vertical integration, payment and reimbursement structures, and the conduct of a range of market participants.

Key Objectives

According to the memorandum, the Healthcare Task Force will:

Identify and analyze competition issues in healthcare markets, including conduct and structures that may harm competition or lead to higher prices, reduced quality or diminished innovation.

Examine consumer protection concerns in healthcare, including misleading or deceptive practices that may affect patients, purchasers, and other healthcare consumers.

Coordinate and integrate the FTC's enforcement, research, advocacy and policy efforts relating to healthcare.

Develop policy recommendations and best practices to promote fair and effective competition and to protect consumers in healthcare markets.

Scope of Work

The Task Force's work is expected to encompass:

Ongoing and potential enforcement matters involving alleged anticompetitive conduct or unfair or deceptive practices in healthcare markets.

Empirical and policy research on healthcare market dynamics, including the effects of market structure, contracting practices, and information flows on competition and consumers.

Development of guidance, reports, and other policy statements to inform market participants, policymakers and the public about the FTC's views on healthcare competition and consumer protection issues.

Coordination with other federal and state entities, as appropriate, on overlapping or complementary healthcare policy and enforcement initiatives.

Healthcare companies should closely monitor further Task Force developments and consult with experienced counsel to help navigate this enforcement landscape.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.