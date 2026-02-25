ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Update: New HSR Rules Remain In Effect Under Fifth Circuit Administrative Stay

D
Dechert

Contributor

Dechert logo
Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.
Explore Firm Details
As noted in our previous OnPoint, on February 12, 2026, a U.S. District Court granted summary judgment for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce vacating the Federal Trade Commission's sweeping changes to the Hart-Scott-Rodino notification and report form that took effect in early 2025.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
James Fishkin,Beverly Ang, and William Kearney
James Fishkin’s articles from Dechert are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries
Dechert are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction and Strategy topic(s)

Key Takeaways

  • On February 19, 2026, the Fifth Circuit granted a motion for an administrative stay, effective until a further order.
  • The administrative stay maintains the status quo and does not resolve the merits of the underlying challenge.
  • Parties should continue to use the new HSR form until the court orders otherwise.

As noted in our previous OnPoint, on February 12, 2026, a U.S. District Court granted summary judgment for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce vacating the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) sweeping changes to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) notification and report form (the new HSR Rules) that took effect in early 2025. The court issued a seven-day stay to allow the FTC time to seek emergency relief from the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

On February 18, 2026, after the district court denied the FTC's emergency motion for a stay pending appeal, the FTC filed in the Fifth Circuit (1) a notice of appeal, and (2) a motion for a short-term administrative stay and a stay pending appeal. The plaintiffs did not oppose an administrative stay through March 2, 2026, citing the need to provide filing parties with clarity regarding which HSR form to file while the court considers the FTC's motion for the stay pending appeal, but opposed any further stay.

On February 19, 2026, the Fifth Circuit ordered an administrative stay of the district court's vacatur until a further order is issued. The order also set deadlines for the plaintiffs' response brief (February 23, 2026), and the FTC's reply brief (February 26, 2026).

For now, HSR filers should continue to comply with the new HSR Rules. We will provide further updates as the situation develops.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of James Fishkin
James Fishkin
Photo of Beverly Ang
Beverly Ang
Photo of William Kearney
William Kearney
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More