FTC Announces The HSR Act 2026 Thresholds And Fees

On January 14, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the annual adjustments to the monetary jurisdictional thresholds under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR Act), based upon the previous year's GDP.

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services from 12 offices around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank helps the world’s leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives.

Article Insights

Milbank LLP are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial, International Law and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries

On January 14, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the annual adjustments to the monetary jurisdictional thresholds under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR Act), based upon the previous year's GDP. Notification is required under the HSR Act if the "size of transaction" test and, when applicable, the "size of person" test are satisfied and no exemption from filing is available. The FTC also announced the annual adjustments to the HSR filing fee schedule.

The new thresholds and filing fee schedule are scheduled to take effect on February 17, 2026, 30 days after publication in the Federal Register (which took place on January 16, 2026). The new thresholds apply to all transactions closing on or after the effective date on February 17, 2026. The HSR filing fee is determined by the value of the transaction at the time of filing (meaning that HSR reportable transactions made prior to February 17, 2026, should use the existing filing fee schedule).

Click here to read the full insight: "FTC Announces Annual Adjustments to HSR Act Fees and Thresholds."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.