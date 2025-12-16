Antitrust In The Age Of Talent Wars

In an era defined by fierce competition for skilled labor, where employers compete for talent even when they may not compete to sell their products or services, the intersection of antitrust law and employment practices has emerged as a critical frontier in many jurisdictions globally. As companies fight to attract and retain top talent in increasingly innovative and high-tech markets, regulators around the world (including in the U.S., the EU, and the UK) are intensifying their scrutiny of employer behaviors that may suppress wages, restrict mobility, or otherwise distort fair competition in labor markets. In this Advisory, you'll find an interactive map of global trends that provides a snapshot of the jurisdictions where, to the best of our knowledge, competition authorities have already launched investigations, issued decisions, and/or adopted or proposed reforms against anti-competitive practices in labor markets.

In-house lawyers and human resource (HR) professionals should be aware of key trends in this rapidly evolving enforcement landscape and be prepared to manage antitrust risk effectively, including by taking practical steps to prevent, detect, and mitigate such risk.

Key Areas of Antitrust Risk

There are four main types of HR-related conduct that may amount to a competition law breach:

1. Wage-fixing agreements, where two or more companies fix or coordinate on employees' pay, benefits, and/or other terms of employment

2. No-poach agreements (including no-hire and non-solicitation agreements), where one or more companies agree not to approach and/or hire another company's employees, either absolutely or without consent

3. Non-solicitation agreements ancillary to a wider underlying commercial arrangement (including M&A deals, secondment arrangements, consultancy agreements, or other service contracts), where one or more parties agree not to recruit the other's personnel during or shortly after the main contract's term

4. Information sharing (including through benchmarking activities), where competitors share competitively sensitive information concerning employment-related terms and conditions (e.g., pay, benefits, pension, insurance, or paid leave), either directly or indirectly through a third party

There has also been an increasing focus on non-compete clauses — which are restrictions (typically in employment contracts) on an employee's ability to work for businesses that compete with their former employer for a specific period after their employment ends.1 Historically, these clauses have not been a focus for antitrust enforcers, as they generally govern the individual employer-employee relationship (rather than being agreements between companies), and discrete non-competes were generally viewed as unlikely to reduce competition in a well-defined antitrust labor market. However, there have recently been proposals (e.g., in the U.S. and the UK) to ban or cap the length of such clauses based on competition-related concerns that employee non-competes are broader than necessary to protect an employer's investment and may reduce labor mobility. These clauses may also be scrutinized under rules against abusive conduct by dominant companies when they are instrumental to a dominant firm's strategy to limit competitors' access to key workers.

A Map of Global Trends

Competition authorities globally are intensifying their scrutiny of anticompetitive practices in labor markets. In recent years, labor-related practices have become a key enforcement priority in many jurisdictions, prompting investigations, enforcement actions, and/or regulatory reforms. The U.S. has been a historical leader in HR-related enforcement, but this momentum has recently been picked up by authorities around the world.

In the U.S., the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have been active in enforcing HR-related infringements since 2010,2 especially in the last five years. Since late 2020, DOJ has criminally prosecuted a series of no-poach and wage-fixing cases. Nearly all of DOJ's attempts to secure a criminal conviction on labor-related charges have been unsuccessful,3 but in April 2025, DOJ secured its first conviction of an individual in a labor-related criminal antitrust trial.4

Meanwhile, between 2020 and 2022, the FTC entered a series of settlements that required the parties to eliminate non-compete clauses or prohibit them from enforcing them.5 In 2023-2024, the FTC issued a rule broadly banning most non-compete clauses, but after a federal court enjoined the rule's implementation, the FTC shifted back to enforcing non-competes on a case-by-case basis.6 Additionally, in February 2025, the FTC created a Joint Labor Task Force to investigate and prosecute labor-related conduct, including no-poach, non-solicitation, no-hire, and wage-fixing agreements.

In the EU, the European Commission (EC) issued its first fine in a no-poach case in June 2025. The UK has also recently set its sights on HR-related competition infringements. Following its first labor market infringement decision in March 2025 concerning information exchanges on workers' pay, in September 2025, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published new guidance on the application of competition law to recruitment, retention, and remuneration practices; it has also made tackling potential competition issues within UK labor markets a priority in its 2025-2026 annual plan.

The map below provides a snapshot of the jurisdictions where, to the best of our knowledge, competition authorities have already launched investigations, issued decisions, and/or adopted or proposed reforms against anti-competitive practices in labor markets.

The color-coded system indicates the level of enforcement activity by jurisdiction: